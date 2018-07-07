Girl raped by school principal, teachers and students for seven months

In a shocking incident, a minor girl accused her school principal, teachers and students of raping her for the last seven months. The girl narrated her ordeal to the police on Friday. She accused students of raping and filming the act. They then circulated the clip with other students, who then blackmailed and raped her. Even teachers and the school principal raped the girl. The minor has now been taken to a hospital and a police investigation is underway.

"A preliminary report has been registered, 6 people have been arrested out of total 19 accused", said Chhapra Sadar DSP AK Singh.