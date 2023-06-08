After the death of a 10-year-old girl, the death toll due to consumption of contaminated water rose to three in the Koppal district of Karnataka on Thursday.

The deceased is identified as Nirmala Erappa Belagal, a resident of Bijakal village in Koppal district.

The girl developed severe symptoms of vomiting and loose motion on Wednesday evening and is reportedly in critical condition.

She was taken to the hospital on Thursday morning and succumbed.

Locals expressed their anger over the negligence of district authorities as more than 40 persons have fallen sick due to consumption of contaminated water.

Nirmala's parents had gone to Kerala for work and she was left at the residence of a relative.

When Nirmala developed severe symptoms, the relatives had to take her to the local hospital. Since there were many patients, the doctor had asked the girl's relatives to take her to the Kustagi hospital.

Following the incident, the district health officials rushed to the village.

Alakananda Malagi, District Health Officer, has said that the health department has opened a temporary health centre in the village and a facility is provided to conduct blood tests of patients.

The water samples of surrounding villages have been sent for laboratory tests.

He also added that the exact cause of death of the girl will be ascertained by the expert opinion.

Locals alleged that the drinking water was mixed with sewage water due to the negligence of the authorities resulting in the tragedy.

On June 5, a nine-month-old infant and a 60-year-old woman died in the hospital following consumption of contaminated water in Basarihala village in the district.

The authorities have declared a three-day holiday for the school in Basarihala village considering the safety of the children.

The people are fearing an outbreak of cholera in the village and concerned about the situation turning serious.

