The death of playwright, filmmaker and actor Girish Karnad has come as an irreplaceable loss to Kannada literature and theatre. The Jnanapith laureate breathed his last in Bengaluru on Monday, 10 June.

In his five decades journey as a writer, he penned plays and translated many into English. His works prominently dealt with contemporary issues. His style of bringing history and mythology won a lot of respect and appreciation. Yayati, Tughlaq, Hayavadana and Naga-Mandala remain some of his well-known works.

Pattabhirama Reddy's Kannada film Samskara marks his entry to film as an actor. He also turned director with Vamsha Vriksha (1971) which won him a National Award for Best Direction.

In his long association with films, he worked in over 90 films in multiple languages and a couple of critically-acclaimed movies that include Kaadu, Tabbaliyu Neenade Magane, Ondanondu Kaladalli and Kanooru Heggadithi.

Celebs Mourn:

Sandalwood and other language celebrities from the film industry have mourned the death of Girish Karnad. Their tweets can be read below:

Mohanlal: A big loss to the film fraternity, Girish Karnad, you will always be remembered

pcsreeram: He was all in one. His contribution to India cinema is history.

He was theater and a film. Legend. He was admired by all.may his soul rest in peace.

Nagma: Saddened to hear abt the passing away of iconic actor/film maker #GirishKarnad ji. Wht an fine actor .A simple man a great artist. His outstanding contribution to literature,theatre& films wl always b remembered. Was fortunate to work wth him in Kadalan a Tamil/Hindi blockbuster!

Pranitha Subhash: Saddened by the demise of playwright, actor, director and Karnataka's pride, Girish Karnad sir.

His contributions in the field of theatre, cinema and culture will be remembered for times to come.

My condolences to his family and friends.

Rishi: RIP Girish Karnad sir. I have always admired your artistic abilities and contributions. The nation will miss you. #GirishKarnad

Kamal Haasan: Mr.Girish Karnad, His scripts both awe and inspire me. He has left behind many inspired fans who are writers. Their works perhaps will make his loss partly bearable.

Pooja Hegde: My heart aches.What a wonderful man. Had the pleasure of working with him in my first film ever and for that I am grateful. What a loss #RIPGirishKarnad

Shruti Haasan: May you rest in peace Girish Karnad sir. Your talent humour and sharp intellect will be missed :(

Madhur Bhandarkar: Deeply saddened by the news of demise of Girsh Karnad ji. He will be remembered for his work as a Theater personality, film actor, and director. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans. #OmShanti

Anil Kapoor: I met Girish Karnad way back when he was the principal of the film institute & then worked with him in Pukar. He was a great man & playwright. His stories will forever remain in our hearts & minds. Sending my prayers & heartfelt condolences to his family.

PC Shekar: Play Writer, director, actor, philosopher, Progressive thinker, Gnanapeeta awardee #GirishKarnad sir passes away. My heartfelt condolences to his family. We will miss you sir #RIP

Chetan Kumar: A family friend, fellow artist (my father's role) in 'Aa Dinagalu', & strong contributor to our nation's arts & culture scene, Grirish Karnad passed away today...

We will miss his intellectual acuity & progressive values.

#GirishKarnad