Multilingual actor and playwright Girish Karnad has passed away at his residence on Lavelle road in Bengaluru on Monday, 10 June. He was aged 81.

Girish Karnad was born in Matheran, Maharashtra, on 19 May, 1938. Karnad's mother Krishnabai Mankeekar was an early widow. She met Dr Raghunath Karnad and tied the knot after five years of courtship despite opposition from the conservative Hindu society.His mother worked towards the cause of widows which had much influence on his life.

His early education was in Marathi and learnt Kannada after his parents shifted to Sirsi in Karnataka where he was exposed to Yakshagana.

His parents shifted to Dharwad in 1952 and he did his schooling at Basel Mission. He graduated in mathematics in Karnatak College in 1958.

Multifaceted personality composed plays for four decades. He also acted in Hindi and other language Indian films.

Developing Story: