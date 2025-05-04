Rumours about Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper dating have been going on for a while now, and fans and followers have been rooting for them for a long time. The rumoured couple had been spotted several times by paparazzi and, for so long, had not answered any of the speculation. They tried to keep away from the limelight and not give any attention to the rumours. However, the waiting time finally came to an end with Gigi making her relationship with Cooper Instagram official, leaving fans delighted and happy for the two.

Gigi turned a year older, and on her 30th birthday, she made sure to give her fans a special treat and also show them what her special day looked like. Sharing pictures from her birthday celebration, the supermodel shared a note of gratitude and expressed how lucky and blessed she felt.

She wrote, "I feel so lucky to be 30! I feel so lucky for every high and low- for all the lessons and gifts both have brought me. To get to feel it all! I'm so lucky to be a mom, friend, partner, sister, daughter, colleague to some of the most unbelievable humans!!" Gigi further added, "So lucky for the support and encouragement from all of YOU around the world, every day and on my birthday last week. I had the best time celebrating, and it's a blessing to feel so loved!! I am grateful and honored to take on a new decade."

Amongst the pictures that she shared, there was one photograph that stood out, which was of her kissing Bradley Cooper. The two looked so much in love and served the world some serious couple goals. Gigi also shared snaps with friends and family, all of which were very special, but the picture with Bradley in many ways took the cake.

Netizens were thrilled to finally have Gigi and Bradley confirm the rumours and make their relationship public and official. Her fans and followers expressed their joy and excitement in the comment section of the post.

A fan commented, "Gigi Hadid kissing Bradley Cooper!!!!!! Omggggg", while another netizen wrote, "You and Bradley are so cute." An Instagram user mentioned, "I could actually see Gigi and Bradley having kids and getting married", while another wrote, "I loved the kissing photo! As long as you are satisfied and happy. So Beautiful."

For those unversed, Gigi shares a daughter, Khai, with her ex-partner, singer Zayn Malik. The rumours of Bradley and Gigi dating started surfacing around October 2023 after they had been spotted having dinner together in New York.