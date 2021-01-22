Power couple Supermodel Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik have revealed their little angel's name after four months of her arrival.

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik name their baby daughter 'Khai'

Victoria's Secret model, Gigi Hadid and former One Direction singer Zayn Malik, who welcomed their first child, a baby girl in September have christened her as Khai.

Gigi made the reveal most subtly by changing her Instagram bio to add 'Khai's mom'

What does Khai mean?

Khai – the spelling used by Gigi and Zayn – is also a popular Vietnamese boys' name meaning 'Warrior Strong''. According to several reports, the beautiful word 'Khai' in Arabic means 'the crowned one' or 'royalty'. Incidentally, the Arabic word 'Malik' means King, so together, there is no doubt that Khai Malik is indeed precious royalty. Interestingly, Hadid's father Mohamed is from Palestine while Malik is of British-Pakistani heritage. Additionally, according to a report in The National, Khai's name is also a tribute to Hadid's Palestinian grandmother, Khairiah, the real estate developer Mohamed Hadid.

Ever since the fans got to know ZiGi's princess's name, they can't stop gushing

Their fans have been celebrating the name reveal on social media. A few fans also spotted that Zayn had a tattoo of 'Khai' written on his wrist in Arabic. Their car number plate also bears their initials: GZK.

Sharing their thoughts on the name, one fan wrote, "Khai Malik Hadid, you're so lucky for the family you have, please take care of them, we love you we love you without meeting yetSparkling heart," wrote one. "Welcome to zquad, Khai! Here you will always have your source of infinite love," wrote another.