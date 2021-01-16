On January 8, 2021, Zayn Malik dropped his new single 'Vibez, which was followed by an announcement that the 28-year-old singer will drop his newest album. The album released on January 15, 2021, since then fans are loving all the tracks.

Zayn croons legendary singer Mohammed Rafi's 'Chaudhvin Ka Chand' song in Tightrope.

The song includes the chorus from late singer Mohammad Rafi's iconic 1960s song Chaudhvin Ka Chand. As the song reached outro, Zayn can be heard singing the first four lines of the classic composition that fits right into Zayn's ballad's romantic melody.

Incorporating the Urdu verse in the beautiful track, Zayn croons, "Chaudhvin ka Chaand ho ya aaftaab ho? Jo bhi ho tum khuda ki kasam lajawab ho."

Not only those four lines gave desi fans goosebumps, but even Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi shared Zayn' version of the song on his IG stories.

Just wanna say, it feels great to share this with you all! everyone’s support and love means a lot, here’s to a great year hope it better than the last ! ?? — zayn (@zaynmalik) January 15, 2021

Zayn's new song Tightrope sends the internet into a meltdown.

Check out how desi fans reacted

me when I heard that hindi verse on tightrope by Zayn Malik#NobodyIsListening #WeAreListening pic.twitter.com/YXNazReiNZ — ⁵ri⁷♡ (@ri_irresistible) January 15, 2021

Yeah you are right it should be told to those who think it's hindi. Zayn's grandfather writes urdu poetry so zayn sung it. His family is pakistani than where the hell is hindi coming from I still don't get it... — Abby (@nabihafarooqui1) January 15, 2021

the URDU part in tightrope is from Mohammed Rafi’s song “Chaudhvin Ka Chand Ho” my FILMY KING OOOOOF ALLAH @ZAYNMALIK #NobodyIsListening — ashu (@aishuhhhhh) January 15, 2021

Desis listening to Tightrope by zayn malik rn- pic.twitter.com/JhY23iaiZl — Ni's आफ़ताब is zayn? (@LUCOZADE_28) January 15, 2021

Zayn had previously crooned songs Allah Ke Bande and Allah Duhai Hai

But this is not the first time that Zayn Malik has sung a Bollywood track. A few years ago, Zayn Malik had released songs wherein he beautifully crooned Kailash Kher's Teri Deewani (cover), Allah Ke Bande and Allah Duhai Hai.

Watch Zayn singing Allah Ke Bande