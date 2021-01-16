Watch Salman Khan preparing instant raw onion pickle Close
On January 8, 2021, Zayn Malik dropped his new single 'Vibez, which was followed by an announcement that the 28-year-old singer will drop his newest album. The album released on January 15, 2021, since then fans are loving all the tracks. 

Zayn Malik sings Chaudhvin Ka Chand

Zayn croons legendary singer Mohammed Rafi's 'Chaudhvin Ka Chand' song in Tightrope.

The song includes the chorus from late singer Mohammad Rafi's iconic 1960s song Chaudhvin Ka Chand. As the song reached outro, Zayn can be heard singing the first four lines of the classic composition that fits right into Zayn's ballad's romantic melody.

Incorporating the Urdu verse in the beautiful track, Zayn croons, "Chaudhvin ka Chaand ho ya aaftaab ho? Jo bhi ho tum khuda ki kasam lajawab ho."

Listen to the song here:

Lrics of Tightrope

Song lyrics Tightrope

Not only those four lines gave desi fans goosebumps, but even Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi shared Zayn' version of the song on his IG stories.

Zayn and Siddhant Chaturvedi

 Check Siddhant Chaturvedi's IG story below:

Siddhant Chaturvedi
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Zayn's new song Tightrope sends the internet into a meltdown.

 Check out how desi fans reacted

Zayn had previously crooned songs Allah Ke Bande and Allah Duhai Hai

But this is not the first time that Zayn Malik has sung a Bollywood track. A few years ago, Zayn Malik had released songs wherein he beautifully crooned Kailash Kher's Teri Deewani (cover), Allah Ke Bande and Allah Duhai Hai. 

 Watch Zayn singing Allah Ke Bande

