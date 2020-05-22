Gigi Hadid is the face of many brands and is often quizzed about how she maintains her skin and figure. The Victoria's Secret supermodel has also time and again been a victim of plastic surgery rumours. Putting an end to it, the soon to be mama shut down haters in her latest interview.

While doing a live makeup session with Maybelline, the 25-year-old revealed the many things that are written about her online are not all true. Gigi said, "It's so funny, the things you see online."

Gigi Hadid Instagram

Talking about her eyebrows and face she said, "People think that I shape my brows like I shape my brows really arched. If you look at baby pictures of me, I've had these crazy arched brows since I was born. Also, that people think I do fillers on my face, and that's why my face is round—I've had this since I was born. Especially fashion month, when I was already, like, a few months preggo, you know."

Erin Parsons who was interviewing her too mentioned how Gigi looked just how she did before, "I was wondering if you were going to come on and suddenly have like, more weight in your face or whatever, but I feel like you look exactly like I remember you. Most women who get pregnant, they'll get the cheeks. Sometimes the nose gets bigger. Have you ever seen that? It gets wider."

To this Gigi responded, "Maybe…it might…We're happy with the natural process of the world."

She also put all speculations to rest by saying, "For those wondering, I have never put or injected anything into my face. I am so happy for everyone to do whatever they want that makes them happy and makes them feel more comfortable and good about themselves. Me personally, it terrifies me,"

In her own words, Gigi is "too much of a control freak" to ever try plastic surgery.