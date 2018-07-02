Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski are raising the temperatures and we are no one to be complaining. The two supermodels were spotted on a yacht with a gang of friends over the weekend near Mykonos Island, Greece and soaking up the sun.

The two certainly set some pulses racing as they slipped into their best bikinis to flaunt their slender figure and take a dip in the water.

Ratajkowski wowed everyone with her barely-there bikini. The actress, who got married to Sebastian Bear-McClard earlier this year, wore a polka-dot bikini that hardly contained her assets. While her bikini top flaunted her bosoms, her thong gave the cameras a good look at her protruding posterior.

The 27-year-old sported a chic pair of sunglasses and tied her hair up while the sun kissed her bare skin. Emily went on to share a picture of her raunchy bikini on Instagram.

Meanwhile, the Hadid sister sported a one-piece bathing suit as she joined Emily. The 23-year-old model flaunted her assets in a black suit. She completed her look for the day with a stylish white-rimmed sunglasses and tied her hair up into a high-tight bun.

The hot photos from their getaway come a day after Gigi shared a picture of herself posing with Emily and Kate Moss. Gigi was dressed in a hot pink gown while Emily looked hot in a red gown. The two women flaunted their toned legs for the picture.

???????? A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jul 1, 2018 at 7:26am PDT

Really vibin with Greece tbh A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jul 1, 2018 at 3:51am PDT

A post shared by ☀ Emily Ratajkowski Source ☀ (@emsratajkowski) on Jul 1, 2018 at 8:28am PDT

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@90shadids) on Jul 2, 2018 at 2:42am PDT