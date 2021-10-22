Gift wrapped, smuggled using Dunzo, Swiggy; drugs worth ₹60 lakh seized in B'luru [details]

Karnataka Police has taken a keen interest in cracking down on drugs and their smuggling. With news of drug busts coming in every other day, another mega bust by Bengaluru CCB shows how smugglers are using novel ways to go about their illicit activities undetected.

Sandeep Patil, IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Bengaluru City Police, announced a major drug bust in the city, exposing a well-connected network of smuggling. The CCB arrested two drug peddlers who were smuggling drugs using Dunzo or Swiggy, concealing the narcotics in birthday gift boxes or inside books.

The CCB seized various party drugs worth Rs 60 lakh. They include Ecstasy pills, LSD and marijuana. According to the police, the drugs were procured through Darknet using Bitcoins to evade police scanners and tracking. The peddlers communicated using Wickr and Session apps to avoid detection.

Despite the smugglers' novel ways to fly under the radar, the CCB outsmarted their nefarious ways. Also, not the first time, the Karnataka Police busted a unique drug racket.

Drugs in Champagne bottles seized

Karnataka Police arrested a foreign national and seized drugs worth Rs 2.5 crore being smuggled in champagne bottles last month. The contraband also included 2,500 grams of MDMA crystal powder. The drugs were sold to students, industrialists in reputed hotels. The investigations are on to ascertain the source of the drugs. The accused was caught while he was selling the drugs near Yusuf Maszid service road in HBR Layout, according to police.

Each Champagne bottle carrying drugs was sold for Rs 60 to Rs 70 lakh. The middleman used to pack it in small packets and sold them to the customers. Govindapura police are following leads to nab the others involved in the racket.