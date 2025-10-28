GIFT Nifty touches all-time high open interest worth $21.23 billion

Multi-asset exchange NSE International Exchange (NSEIX) on Tuesday informed that its international Nifty futures contract, GIFT Nifty, achieved a record open interest (OI) on October 24.

GIFT Nifty saw an open interest of 4,10,100 contracts worth $21.23 billion or Rs 1,86,226 crore, the statement said.

This surpassed the previous high of $20.84 billion recorded on September 24, 2024, according to the exchange.

The continuous increase in open interest highlights the broader participation and reflects the trust of the global investors in GIFT Nifty, the statement said.

Trading turnover on NSEIX has been growing exponentially since the commencement of the full-scale operation of GIFT Nifty on July 3, 2023, it said.

"We are glad to witness the success of GIFT Nifty and express our sincere gratitude to all the participants for their overwhelming support and making GIFT Nifty a successful contract," the exchange noted.

Since the first day of full-scale operations, GIFT Nifty has witnessed a total cumulative volume of over 52.22 million contracts with total cumulative turnover of $2.37 trillion till October 24, 2025, it added.

NSEIX, located at GIFT City, was established on June 5, 2017, and is recognised by the International Financial Services Centres Authority. It claims a market share of over 99.7 per cent in GIFT IFSC.

NSEIX offers Indian single stock derivatives, index derivatives, currency derivatives, depository receipts, and global stocks to investors. The exchange also provides a comprehensive range of primary market products, including listings of equity shares, SPACs, REITs, InvITs, depository receipts, debt securities, and ESG debt securities.

Earlier this month, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday unveiled foreign currency settlement system in GIFT City to boost international trade, investment, and ease of doing business.

(With inputs from IANS)