An eerie video was submitted to Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) recently which shows a ghost-like flying entity. In the initial moments of the video, the alleged evil spirit was seen resting in the ground, and later, it shoots up to the sky in the most mysterious manner.

The video was later shared by conspiracy theory YouTube channel 'UFOmania' where it has already racked up more than 6,900 views. As the video went viral, spiritualists strongly started claiming that this is a solid proof of soul existence. According to these people, the eerie object spotted in the video might be that of a ghost which is yet to get salvation.

"Evil spirits on the move. It's time to armour up in Jesus name! Plead the blood of Jesus over your homes and stay prayed up.," commented VoltixD, a YouTube user.

On the other hand, alien buffs and UFO enthusiasts have a different story to tell. According to these conspiracy theorists, the object featured in the video might be a cloaking UFO which came from deep space. These theorists argue that aliens have that advanced technology to stay invisible, and they can even shapeshift on necessary occasions.

However, sceptics are not that convinced about both the alien and ghost theory. Sceptics believe that the anomaly in the video is caused by a bug in the camera lens. They also suggest that the object spotted might be actually an insect sitting in the camera lens.

"Another one of these videos again! This must be their first time owning a camera with night vision. That is clearly an insect on the lens. You can even see its legs moving as it crawls up the frame. I have a camera on my house and I see all kinds of weird stuff on it at night but 95 percent of the time it's either insects, rain or dust," commented Caramel Reese, another YouTube user.

Check out the video: