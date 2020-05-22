Movie: Ghoomketu

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Raghubir Yadav, Anurag Kashyap, Ila Arun, Swanand Kirkire, Brijendra Kala, Ragini Khanna

Director: Pushpendra Nath Mishra

Rating: 3 stars

Friday and films have a deep-rooted connection. After two and a half months we have got a film releasing on a Friday - not in theatres obviously but on an OTT platform. Ghoomketu, which was supposed to be released in 2018, has finally dropped today. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Raghubir Yadav, Anurag Kashyap, Ila Arun, Swanand Kirkire, Brijendra Kala, Ragini Khanna the film will put a smile on your face.

Ghoomketu doesn't deal with serious issues like labourers marching home or the power issue and water supply in rural India. The crux of the film is very colloquial, a guy named Ghoomketu aspires to go to Mumbai to pursue his Bollywood dreams of being a film writer. The one hour forty minutes is a quintessential Bollywood masala flick that beautifully describes the struggle Ghoomketu goes through while pursuing his dreams and also showcases the plight of his family members in the village.

The film is a fun roller coaster ride with the backdrop of quintessential 70's masala film. The dialogues are the real hero, they are so meticulously written. But what wows us is the support that Bollywood actors have given to the film, the unmissable cameos by Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Chitrangada Singh, Sonakshi Sinha. Ghoomketu is the dose of laughter each one of us deserves during these testing times. With such brilliant performances by Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Raghubir Yadav, this film shouldn't be missed.

Storyline

An aspiring Bollywood writer Ghoomketu (Nawazuddin Siddique) runs away to Mumbai to fulfill his Bollywood dreams of becoming a writer.

Cut to Mumbai, Ghoomketu starts his struggle and rents a small room used as a boutique to lie down at night. Back in Mohena, his family is going berserk to find him. His dad (Raghubir Yadav) is annoyed about what his son has done. On the other hand, Guddan Chacha uses his contacts to exert pressure on the police officials. He wants Ghoomketu back in the village as his wife Janaki Devi (Ragini Khanna) is waiting for him.

To investigate Ghoomketu's whereabouts the police officials in the village deploy Inspector Badlani (Anurag Kashyap), who is not only corrupt but lazy too, he isn't too keen on searching Ghoomketu. On the other hand, Ghoomketu is troubled as filmmakers aren't approving his scripts. Adisheratned Ghoomketu decides to get back to his village. But as fate has it, a surprise changes his life and makes him stick to his dreams.

What happens with Ghoomketu? Will he be able to live up to his dreams? Find out for yourself.

Performances

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is the heart and soul of the film. The way he has aced his comic timing is commendable. His dialogues, dressing sense, and expressions everything is par excellence. He is the scene steller and takes the barton of the film on his shoulder.

Raghubir Yadav's last outing in Panchayat was also based in rural India. The actor epitomizes the role of a middle-class father with great panache. His screen presence can't be missed. Ila Arun as Santo is fun - to watch her comic timing is unmatchable and you must not have seen her in this avatar at all. Ragini Khanna as Janki Devi has a small yet impressive role. Swanand Kirkire is a delight to watch in the small screen presence that he has. Anurag Kashyap as Inspector Badlai as a lazy copy has an average role but his witty one-liners save the day.

One can't miss the cameos by Bollywood stars like Chitrangda Singh, Amitabh Bachchan and Ranveer Singh. The crisp narrative by director Pushpendra Nath Mishra is applaud worthy.

Positive

The film is a laugh riot for various reasons. The dialogues are so relatable. Not just of Nawaz but every character has a role defined which helps us keep glued to the narrative.

After a long time, we are seeing a light-hearted film with no negativity. A simple story based on the heartland of rural India. Their issues and dreams are simple. For instance, Ghoomketu before leaving for Mumbai steals bare essentials like toothbrush, toothpaste and shampoo. Such fine nuances in the screenplay are indeed heartwarming.

Kudos to the writer and director, Pushpendra Nath Mishra. The way the characters have been written, keeping in mind urban and rural point of view is commendable. Seeing actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha, Chitrangada Singh coming out and supporting the film is indeed wonderful. Music by Sneha Khanvilkar and Jasleen Royal adds the required essence to the story and helps in moving the screenplay forward.

Talking about the location, the film is shot in rural areas and goes well with the subplot. The caricature Bollywood charters will crack you up instantly.

Negative

As the film was shot 5 years ago, the production quality seemed low at some places. There are certain scenes that are etched out and could have been edited. Nothing in the movie is out of the box or mindblowing. The film has few flaws here and there but it can be overlooked. The film doesn't deal with serious issues so don't expect anything out of it.

Verdict

The slice of life film is a mockumentary that will surely freeze your personal problems for a good one hour, forty minutes. Ghoomketu's deeply personal story and Nawazuddin and Raghubir Yadav's performance topped with Amitabh Bachchan's cameo makes it watchable.