Ghaziabad Additional District Magistrate Madan Singh Garbyal was beaten black and blue by an unemployed bouncer with a cricket bat in full public view near his residence in the Raj Nagar area on Sunday. The ADM was mercilessly thrashed for more than 20 minutes by the attacker at a park but bystanders remained mute spectators. The incident has once again raised serious questions over the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh under the BJP-led Yogi Adityanath government.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when Garbyal had come to the park for a walk. The accused identified as one Jasbir Singh reportedly had an argument with the ADM, after which he lost his cool and started beating him with a cricket bat. He didn't stop hitting him even after the bat, which he had snatched from kids playing there, broke into pieces.

However, some people recognised the Additional District Magistrate, who was bleeding heavily and called an ambulance. Police were also alerted about the incident. According to reports, the assault on the Ghaziabad ADM appeared to be a pre-planned conspiracy as the accused had recced the area prior to the attack. The ADM has suffered grievous injuries on his head and face and is undergoing treatment in a city hospital where his condition is stated to be out of danger.

According to the Ghaziabad police, the attacker served in the Indian Army but was court-martialled in 1995. The police are verifying this claim by the accused. He was working as a bouncer at a mall in Ghaziabad but was sacked recently.

What happened on Sunday evening

The AGM was out for an evening walk at a nearby park on Sunday. Around 7 pm, he had a minor argument with Singh, who snatched a cricket bat from the kids playing nearby and started hitting the ADM. The accused allegedly dragged Singh to a nearby temple and the assault continued for some 20 minutes, some reports said. While people in the park remained mute spectators when Garbyal was being assaulted, a house help recognised him and alerted the cops.

Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar said that he has taken note of the matter and doctors have told him that the ADM was out danger and under the observation in the ICU.

"The reason of the attack is yet to be ascertained. The attacker is being interrogated. He says that he was earlier dismissed from Army, it's being verified. He had also worked at some malls from where he was fired. He was currently unemployed," Ghaziabad SSP Kalnidhi Naithani was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh has deteriorated over the last few years. While Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made big claims about how his government has improved the law and order in the state, the brutal assault on a government official in full public view tells a completely opposite story.