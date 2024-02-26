Ghazal maestro and veteran singer Pankaj Udhas, known for his songs for over three decades, breathed his last on February 26, 2024. His songs resonated with every age group. From Ahista, which was a romantic song, to Chandi Jaisa Rang to Na kajre ki dhar, Chandi Jai Rang, Chhti aaye hai, Jiye toh Jiye Kaise, among others.

His demise has left music lovers in shock.

His family confirmed the news on social media and cited that the veteran ghazal singer and Padma Shri passed away due to prolonged illness.

Family issues statement

In a statement, his daughter Nayaab Udhas with profound grief mentioned, "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on February 26, 2024, due to a prolonged illness."

The news has come as a shock to many.

Eminent people from the world of cinema and music expressed grief and paid heartfelt tribute to Pankaj Udhas.

Singer Sonu Nigam was among the first to react to his unfortunate demise.

"With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness," posts Nayaab Udhas on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/QZSokaLHrJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 26, 2024

Taking to his Instagram account, Sonu wrote, "One of the most important parts of my childhood, is lost today. Shri Pankaj Udhas ji, I will miss you forever. My heart cries knowing that you are no more. Thank you for being there. Om Shanti."

It’s tragic to inform all that our dearest Pankaj Udhasji has merged with God Almighty this morning at 11.15 ?



May his Soul Rest in Peace .... Om Shanti ? pic.twitter.com/eJFQajKBXC — Dr. Jaspinder Narula (@JaspinderNarula) February 26, 2024

Fans have expressed shock over his demise and have taken to social media to offer condolences.

End Of An Era. RIP #PankajUdhas



पहले जब तू खत लिखता था, कागज में चेहरा दिखता था,

बंद हुआ ये मेल भी अब तो, खतम हुआ ये खेल भी अब तो



Om Shanti ? — K Himaanshu Shuklaa (@khimaanshu) February 26, 2024

His songs will forever be etched in our hearts and memory.