Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is all to set make his debut as a director with Netflix. And much before entering the showbiz officially. The star kid is already a sensation on social media. Aryan Khan's luxury streetwear line, D'YAVOL X went love on April 30. The high-priced luxury brand has sweatshirts, t-shirts and other clothing which are often worn by celebs. From SRK, Alia Bhatt to Bobby Deol celebs have often flaunted D'YAVOL X sweatshirts by wearing them.

SRK's shirtless picture for Aryan Khan luxury brand D'YAVOL X

A few days ago, Shah Rukh Khan announced that the D'YAVOL X store is at Mumbai airport and the clothing line will also add new lifestyle stuff like the new cargos. The actor took to his Instagram account and gave a sneak peek of the luxury store at Mumbai airport. The store also has SRK's monochrome shirtless picture where the 58-year-old actor is flaunting his chiselled abs.

His drool-worthy picture is simply unmissable

The actor's manager Pooja Dadlani set the internet ablaze by dropping a close-up picture of SRK on his Instagram handle. In the picture, SRK looks like a thirst trap in a shirtless monochrome picture. The actor is seen wearing rings, and his long locks look perfect. The romantic actor is seen giving a tough look. The actor also has an X sign seemingly painted on his left arm which is the logo of his son Aryan Khan; 's brand.

Pooja Dadlani captioned the post as, "Motivation for fitness and reverse ageing he is not getting older he is becoming a classic!! @iamsrk

SRK reposted Pooja's post and wrote, "All that is good but can I get some new clothes!!! When is the #DyavolX next drop??!! @dyavol.x.."

Netizens were smitten by SRK's thirst trap picture and flocked to social media and lauded the actor for his fitness.

A section of netizens also claimed that it could be a VFX or an edited picture. This has divided the social media fans.

Malaika Arora wrote, "Jus the coolest..".

Farah Khan mentioned, "You should just go shirtless everywhere.."

A user wrote, "Did the sun just come out , how did it get so hot in the evening?"

Another wrote, "Is it VFX?.."

The third user mentioned, "He's ageing backwards .."

About D'YAVOL X brand

Meanwhile, when D'YAVOL X was launched several Instagram users trolled the clothing line, pointing out how exorbitantly the clothing line was and how it was for middle class.

Despite the high prices, Signature X jackets were sold out. The brand shared a picture of the black jacket and thanked the customers for showing interest. "The demand for the limited 30 pieces has been immense, despite our teething issues. Thank you for taking this ride with us!"

Work Front

Shah Rukh Khan has an immensely successful year 2023. The actor was last seen in 'Dunki' alongside Taapsee Pannu. His films Pathaan and Jawaan were blockbusters at the box office.