Ever since Om Raut helmed a mythological film inspired by Ramayana Adipurush has been released, it has been entangled in controversies. From shoddy VFX and CGI to cringeworthy dialogues to the attire of the actors in the film and most importantly tweaking the already-known parts of Ramayana in a rather sensitive way has hurt the sentiments of people.

Adipurush Row

Recently, a PIL has also been filed against the makers of Adipurush for showing Lord Ram as an angry man and for taking creative liberty with the film. Whereas Lord Ram was calm in nature, not just that, the makers have portrayed Raavan as villainous, which isn't authentic as per the already written Ramayana by Valmiki and Ramanand Sagar.

"Reserved seats for Hanuman ji across the theaters while screening of Adipurush" Isn't it was a marketing strategy to lure or fool hindus on the name of Ramayan?



Adipurush movie has made the Mockery of epic tale Ramayan & Sanatan Dharma !#BanAdipurushMovie #BanAdipurush pic.twitter.com/IRg3kIhNpB — Ashwini Shrivastava (@AshwiniSahaya) June 18, 2023

Despite the resounding success of the film over the weekend, all thanks to advance booking, the film has been facing wrath from all corners of the world.

However, it's the dialogues that have enraged not just the audience but several devotes of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita, and several political leaders have expressed their displeasure.

Recently, Kshatriya Karni Sena in a press conference held in Madhya Pradesh has threatened to kill the film's director Om Raut, and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir.

MP | Adipurush |



क्षत्रिय करणी सेना के नेताओं ने दी फ़िल्म अदिपुरुष के निर्माता ओम राउत और डायलॉग राइटर मनोज मुंटाशिर को पीटने की धमकी।



"जहां भी फिल्म आदिपुरुष के डायरेक्टर और राइटर दिखेंगे वहां उन्हें वही मारेंगे। सेना के सदस्य दोनों की तलाश कर रहे हैं," राज शेखावत करनी सेना। pic.twitter.com/k1UKk55maC — काश/if Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) June 18, 2023

Dr Raj Shekhawat, National President of Kshatriya Karni Sena, said during a press conference in Biaora, Rajgarh, "We will kill the director, haath mein aaya toh koot denge, we are planning to form a team in Mumbai and tell them to get hold of weapons to find him and kill him."

#Adipurush writer @manojmuntashir is now saying that the film is "heavily inspired by #Ramayana but it's not Ramayana".. This so-called epic film was officially announced, made and promoted as RAMAYANA ADAPTATION.. See how shamelessly they're playing with people's sentiments. pic.twitter.com/6evkBnWPIr — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) June 17, 2023

Indal Singh Rana, at the press conference, used the same dialogue and threatened Manoj by saying, "Sheher bhi tera, ghar bhi, tera, sar bhi tera, aur joota rahega kshatriya karni sena ka." (In your city, At your house, with our shoes).

Several parties, including the AAP, Congress, and the Shiv Sena (UBT), criticised Adipurush for hurting the sentiments of the people.

Om Raut, Manoj Muntashir's effigies were hanged. Apart from that a Mumbai-based Hindutva group named Rashtra Pratham, barged into a cinema hall in the city's Nallasopara suburb on Sunday night and stopped a screening of Om Raut's 'Adipurush.

Shameless Manoj Muntashir and Om Raut are justifying this much of heinous crime they had done with #Aadipurush in Republic Bharat pic.twitter.com/Llo3tHFlQW — Kishan (@Kisan__007) June 17, 2023

In the wake of ongoing flak, the makers of 'Adipurush' have decided to revamp the dialogues, which will reflect in the theatres in the coming days.

WTF is " Tere Baap Ki ", yeh kis mawali ne dialogues likhe hai?#Adipurush pic.twitter.com/hhWE1Lo70P — ?.? (@whenvsayshii) June 16, 2023

For the unversed, here is a list of dialogues spoken by Lord Hanuman and Raavan in the film that has irked the reviewers, audiences and moviegoers.

Ravana's son lights up Hanuman's Tail: Jali na.. Jiski jalti hai..

Bajrang: Kapda tere baap ka. Tel tere baap ka. Aag bhi tere baap ki. Toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki.

Hanuman: Aap kaal ke liye kaleen bicha rahe hain.

Ravan: "Jo humai beheno ko hath lagayega... uski lanka laga denge."

Ravan: "Teri bua ka bageecha hi kya jo hawa khane chala aaya". And "Mere Sapole ne tumhare Sheshnaag ko lamba kar diya, abhi toh pura pitara bhara pada hai."

Team Adipurush in respect of Public Opinion, Revamps Dialogues for a Unifying Film Experience valuing the input of the public and the audience. The dialogues are being modified in consultation & advice of CBFC@CBFC_India pic.twitter.com/ij8DcmWsZP — T-Series (@TSeries) June 18, 2023

We hold immense gratitude for your valuable perspectives and thoughts! Your constant love and support is what keeps us going ❤️ Jai Shri Ram ?



Book your tickets on: https://t.co/2jcFFjFeI4#Adipurush now in cinemas near you! ✨ #Prabhas @omraut #SaifAliKhan @kritisanon… pic.twitter.com/EtaDsNsShz — T-Series (@TSeries) June 18, 2023

About Adipurush

The film stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh, was released across the country on Friday.

रामकथा से पहला पाठ जो कोई सीख सकता है, वो है हर भावना का सम्मान करना.

सही या ग़लत, समय के अनुसार बदल जाता है, भावना रह जाती है.

आदिपुरुष में 4000 से भी ज़्यादा पंक्तियों के संवाद मैंने लिखे, 5 पंक्तियों पर कुछ भावनाएँ आहत हुईं.

उन सैकड़ों पंक्तियों में जहाँ श्री राम का यशगान… — Manoj Muntashir Shukla (@manojmuntashir) June 18, 2023

Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Adipurush has a budget of Rs 500 crore. The makers claimed the film raised Rs 140 crore on the day of its release on Friday.