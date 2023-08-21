Telly Town's one of the most loved couples Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundraa lovingly monikered as TejRan have a huge fandom by the name Teja troops. Tejasswi and Karan often make head-turning appearances at events and are spotted in and around the city. The adorable duo often break the internet with their PDA and mushy pictures on Instagram.

TejRan's love story began inside Bigg Bos 15, there were reports that Karan and Tejasswi might get married soon.

However, the couple has never confirmed nor denied that they will be getting married.

Are Tejasswi and Karan married?

The recent happenings have left fans wondering whether they are already married.

Recently, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met Kobbi Shoshani, the Israeli Consul General in Mumbai. The Consul General took to Instagram and shared a candid picture with Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra.

What grabbed netizens' reaction was when the Israeli Consul General addressed Tejasswi as 'Karan's spouse'. "Karan Kundra is a beloved actor and also a gentleman. So happy to meet his spouse Tejasswi Prakash."

TejRan's fans react

Fans couldn't keep calm after the Consul General addressed Tejasswi as Karan's spouse.

A user wrote, "To all those claiming tht shez not his spouse.. n being the flag bearers of individuality... u guys aren't important enough to even know their marital status.. may b they are married?.. n most importantly the host is an acquaintance of Karan's so she went there as his partner.. not on the basis of her CV.. so chill!"

Another mentioned, "You are a diplomat representing a very inspiring country Israel. Please get your facts right before putting it on social media. She is just his girlfriend. Please correct your facts since it reflects poorly on your country."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Kundrra was last seen in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal opposite Reem Shaikh and Gashmeer Mahajani. Tejasswi Prakash recently wrapped up Naagin 6.