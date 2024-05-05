Global icon Priyanka Chopra's husband and Jonas Brothers Nick Jonas is not keeping well of late. The prolific singer-performer has revealed in a recent video that he has been diagnosed with influenza A.

The Jonas Brothers, which includes Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas, were scheduled to perform in Mexico this weekend, but the shows have now been rescheduled.

Nick Jonas diagnosed with Influenza A, cancels upcoming shows

Taking to his Instagram handle he shared informing fans that his illness has forced him to cancel his upcoming performances.

Sharing a video, Nick wrote, "Hi guys. I have come down with the nasty strain of influenza A that's been going around, and I'm not able to sing at the moment. We always want to be able to give you guys the best show and I'm just not able to do that for these shows in Mexico at this time."

He then added how they will be rescheduling the dates for their Europe tour, "These shows are now rescheduled for August. Mexico City: 8/21 and 8/22, Monterrey: 8/24 and 8/25. We are incredibly sorry for the inconvenience this causes some of you. Love you all. You're the best fans in the world. Will bring 120% in August!"

As soon as he informed his fans, a section of netizens wished him a speedy recovery.

While some of the fans were of the view that it's merely cold and seasonal changes and there's nothing to worry about.

Let's learn what Influenza A is, its symptoms and precautions.

Type A influenza is a common infection that can cause widespread flu outbreaks. It can cause fever, body aches, chills, fatigue, and other symptoms.

Influenza — also known as the flu — is a contagious viral infection that attacks your respiratory system.

Influenza A symptoms

Unlike a common cold, the flu typically occurs with a sudden onset of symptoms. Common signs of an influenza infection include: coughing, runny or stuffy nose, sneezing, sore throat, fever, headache, fatigue, chills, body aches

Sometimes, influenza A symptoms may resolve on their own.