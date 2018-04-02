The venue and the date of the pre-release event of Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu have been fixed. After considering a few locations, the makers have decided to organize the event at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Hyderabad.

Announcing the news, DVV Entertainment — the production house — tweeted: "Announcing భరత్ బహిరంగ సభ April 7th LB Stadium Hyderabad. [sic]"

In the recent weeks, there were reports that the makers were considering a few places. There was strong buzz that the pre-release event would be held in Vizag, aka Visakhapatnam. Apparently, time constraints forced the makers to organize the event in Hyderabad.

Grand events have been the norm for the launch the movie audios. The trend is being slowly replaced by pre-release events. These days, makers unveil a few singles online before the complete album is launched.

In case of Bharat Ane Nenu, two singles from Mahesh Babu's flick have already been released.

The first song, This is Me, was released last week. David Simon has sung the track for which Ramajogayya Shastry has penned the lyrics. Bollywood filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar has lent his voice for the second song, I Don'Know, which hit the internet with a bang Sunday, April 1.

Both songs have received positive reviews, thereby creating a lot of expectations from the album.

Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu, which will be released April 20, is a political thriller by Koratala Siva. Kiara Advani is playing the female lead in the flick, which has Rama Prabha, R Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Devaraj, Aamani, Sithara and Posani Krishna Murali and others in the supporting roles.

Ravi K Chandran and Tirru have handled the camera for the film. Music lovers are desperately waiting to listen to more songs from the film. The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.