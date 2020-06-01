Emotions are at an all-time high in the United States (US) in the wake of the killing of a black man named George Floyd, who was a native of Houston, Texas. Agitated by Floyd's death at the hands of a white cop, people of his city, in particular, are leading heavy protests demanding an end to racism and police violence.

Showing solidarity to the disgruntled protestors, Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo recently joined the demonstrations and delivered a passionate speech that resonated with the crowd big time. A clip of his speech has now gone viral on social media.

Acevedo's speech wins over the Internet

In the footage which is being shared aggressively on Twitter, Acevedo can be seen standing amidst a crowd of protestors, trying to lift up their spirits with his words.

"If you have hate in your heart for people of colour, get over it. Houston is a minority-majority city. This is a city where blacks, whites and browns all get together because we only judge each other by our hearts," he said.

Further, Acevedo also responded sharply to all those questioning the protests. "I am angry as some people are not able to comprehend the pain of the black community. I won't let such people to come in here and destroy my city just like that," he added.

Getting teary-eyed, he exclaimed, "Every Black mother, brother, sister, uncle, cousin saw their family in George's face."

Earlier, Acevedo said that he would like to give George a special HPD escort to the funeral home when his body arrives from Minneapolis, Minnesota, where he was killed.

Clashes erupt in the US

Demonstrators in at least 30 cities across 16 states in the US have been protesting May 25 killing of Floyd.

The 46-year-old man died after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, held him down with a knee on his neck even as he repeatedly pleaded, "I can't breathe", and "please, I can't breathe".

Floyd was detained on suspicion of trying to use a fake $20 bill at a supermarket.

Chauvin has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.