The shocking death of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis has started a wave of protests across the US and in many parts of the world. While violent clashes with the police show one side of the rising protests over Floyd's death, influential people, celebrities and others have raised voice and rage on social media. Joining the fight against racial discrimination is Western Union CEO Hikmet Ersek.

Ersek, who is also the president of the global financial services firm, stands against the racial injustice against Black men and women in the United States. Ersek demands real quality for everyone - regardless of their community - civic, cultural or economic.

Western Union shares the pain and outrage we all have witnessed over the long-standing racial injustice against Black men and women in the United States. Our hearts go out to the family of George Floyd and all who have lost loved ones to racial violence. The work of creating unity and justice, no matter what country in the world you call home, must be shared by everyone. As the leader of a company that has always served people across all societies globally, I feel passionately that real equality means making everyone feel respected and included in their community - whether civic, cultural, or economic.

George Floyd death sparks global outrage

George Floyd's death on May 25 triggered a sense of shock and anger among people, which has resulted in uncontrollable protests. Floyd's last words 'I can't breathe' as a policeman's knee pressed his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, have been imprinted in everyone's conscious. Over 1,600 people have been arrested in various US cities and the National Guard has been deployed in 15 states to control the chaos.

Many influential brands and people have spoken out against the racial discrimination nuisance that infests the society even to this day. Hollywood stars, including Justin Bieber, Anne Hathaway, John Boyega and Viola Davis, Taylor Swift and many others have lashed out and strongly condemned any form of racial violence.