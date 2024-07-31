It seems Bigg Boss wasn't enough, and now contestants have started shouting and showing aggression even at stunt-based shows. This is what exactly happened during the premiere episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The reality show hosted by Rohit Shetty which premiered on July 27 has already garnered headlines.

Recently, contestants Asim Riaz and contestant Abhishek Kumar. got into a heated verbal spat. He also back-answered Rohit Shetty. This didn't go down well with former Khatron Ke Khiladi participants — Arjit Taneja and Kushal Tandon.

For the unversed, Arjit Taneja was a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and Kushal Tandon participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 5.

Kushal Tandon and Arjit Taneja slam Asim Riaz for his aggressive behaviour in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Television actor Arjit Taneja shared a clip of the argument on X. He wrote, "I did Khatron Ke Khiladi last year and had one of the best times of my life. This guy is clearly deluded AF. It's a stunt-based show, get over Bigg Boss. I so wish he was in my season. Don't know how Rohit sir tolerated this Idiot. On a serious note, he needs help."

Replying to Arijit Taneja's tweet, Kushal Tandon wrote, " I wish he did that in front of me he really needs help, main do teen stunt Marne aya hoon, aree bhai maal nahi hain jo marleghaaaa ( Its not smoke that you can't take it) and when he said I wil take no money if anyone can do that stunt from team, then well he should stick to his words and take no money.."

Kushal Tandon also reacted to Asim Riaz's aggressive behaviour. The television actor shared a video from the argument on X (formerly Twitter) where Asim is seen boasting about his car collections. "Sohrat kya sohrat bro? Ek Bigg Boss? (Fame, what fame bro? Bigg Boss?) And what car is he flaunting about, second-hand cars? Kitnaaa paisaaaa hain be? Bank account details share karna. (How much money do you have? Share your bank account details.)" Hats off to Rohit Shetty sir, how he handled that crap. Huge respect for Rohit sir," wrote Kushal.

We need to demand unedited footage of the show.



This is edited version of the show where its camera cut and action happens.



Asim was provoked and bully by group of people .#AsimRiaz #KhatronKeKhiladi #KKK14 #AsimSquad



WE ARE WITH YOU ASIM



pic.twitter.com/ZPPPUNYG7M — SANAM ? (@Dil_Umar1) July 29, 2024

After his spat with Abhishek, he was also seen arguing with the show's team. Rohit Shetty who stood near them and the other contestants, who were all together at a distance, looked on. Asim said, as per a News18 report, "I have so much money you can't even imagine. I change four cars in six months. You think I need money? It is for the fans that I was here, not for these losers (pointing to other contestants)."

Rohit showed a rehearsal video in which the team completed the Khatron Ke Khiladi task safely, explaining that they tested everything before contestants tried it. After seeing the rehearsal video, Asim said there was no problem.

Rohit then said, "Kal bhi tune bahot bakwaas ki (Yesterday also you said a lot of nonsense).Sun meri baat sunle warna mei utha ke yahi patak dunga. Aise mere se badtameezi nahi karna (Listen to be otherwise I will thrash you here. Don't behave badly here)."

We STAN the BEST @imrealasim ♥️



Even after all this he is Still so much calm. WE ARE WITH YOU ASIM



#AsimRiaz#KhatronKeKhiladi14

pic.twitter.com/Btl6AYwjPW — Team Asim Riaz Official ? (@IamAsimRiaz1) July 28, 2024

Asim then walked towards Rohit, until being stopped by the Khatron Ke Khiladi team.

After Asim was shown the door, Rohit said, "I wish him all the luck but now he can't continue in this show. He has a point of view, no doubt about it and I respect that. I wish him all the luck. He is a young kid and may God bless him with success."

After his fiasco, Asim has kept mum and is being called out by netizens for his behaviour. Amid all this, - his brother Umar Riaz has posted a cryptic note on X (Twitter).He wrote, "Dont degrade someone to a level that their worst demons come out! After that anything that happens is not justified and never will be! Love can do wonders to a person and hate can make a person his own worst enemy! Just saying!."