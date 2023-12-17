The reality show Bigg Boss 17 hosted by Salman Khan has reached mid-way and has entered its 10th week. With each passing day, the tempers inside the house are soaring high. Contestants this year are making personal attacks, the mud sling inside the house has gone murkier. And to top it all, BB welcomed Ayesha Khan who is Munawar's ex and claimed that he double-dated him.

All this and more has made the atmosphere inside the house uncomfortable. Samrath- Isha and Abhishek's love triangle has made BB fans cringe, as they constantly speak about each other's personal lives and leak out details they shouldn't be on national television. If the love triangle inside the house is grabbing eyeballs.

Ankita and Aishwarya - Vicky- Neil lock horns

Two real-life married couples Aishwarya Sharma- Neil Bhatt and Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain have been at loggerheads since day one. Especially Aishwarya and Neil.

Ankita and Aishwarya always end up fighting and arguing with each other. The latest promo of BB 17 shows the two female actors once again locking horns over a trivial issue.

Aishwarya Sharma calls Ankita Lokhande 'batameez aurat'

The Sunday episode of Weekend Ka Vaar is hosted by Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan.

The argument between Ankita and Aishwarya intensified when Sohail and Arbaaz Khan asked Ankita, who she feels isn't playing their game. Ankita Lokhande told Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan that she hasn't seen any 'individuality' of Aishwarya Sharma yet.

She further mentioned that she (Aishwarya) should play a more up-front game in the Bigg Boss house.

Aishwarya got irritated and called Ankita an uncultured woman. The actress further mentioned Ankita is someone who plays the game according to her husband Vicky Jain's mind.

One of the promos shared by the Colors channel shows Neil yelling at Vicky. Neil tells Vicky, "Tu pagal hai,ek toh chori upar se seena zori..." ( You are crazy, it's your fault and you are blaming others).)

Vicky is heard saying, "Control kar...apni wife ko.." ( Control your wife).

Aishwarya who was far away listening to Vicky and Neil's fight yells at Vicky saying.. " Kya control kar.. control kar khud ki wife ko control kar. Tu mujhe control karwaega.. hai kaun tu.. mujhe control karwaega.." ( Who are you are tell that who should control whom. Control your wife Ankita).

As Aishwarya yells and points fingers at Vicky, Ankita who is sitting far away on the sofa and calmly chewing gum, yells at Aishwarya saying, "Yehi hai Neil teri wife ki reality... sambhal Aishwarya ko usko zaroorat hai.." ( This your wife's reality Neil, control her).

Aishwarya says, "Kya boli tu.." ( What did you say?)

Aishwarya lashes out at Ankita throws her soft toy and says, "Tu fake aurat kya kar legi.. meine khud ko bahut acche se sambhal la hua hai.." ( You are fake, who are you to tell me what to do? see yourself first).

Ankita says, "Don't you dare girl..get out, don't show your class.. tera pati mere peeche pada hai jab se aaya hai.." ( Your husband is behind me..)

Ankita then asks, "What do you mean by tuj jaise aurat..( a woman like you...)

Aishwarya hits back saying, "Tu jaise badtmeez aurat... ( An uncultured woman like you).

Ankita tells Aishwarya, "Tera class dekh Aishwarya... ( See your class first)".

The fight is pre-planned

Meanwhile, an insider page of Bigg Boss claims that Aishwarya and Ankita's fight is fake to garner TRP.

#AnkitaLokhande & #AishwaryaSharma both pre-planned their fake fights before the show



Stop this @BiggBoss because

No one is interested in their fake fights#BiggBoss17 — True Khabri (@TrueKhabri) December 16, 2023

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 17 airs from Monday to Friday at 10 pm and on weekends at 9:30 pm. So far, Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan have been hosting the Sunday episode. However, Salman will be back as the host of Weekend Ka Vaar from December 23.