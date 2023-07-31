Shah Rukh Khan is back to entertain the masses in the second half of this year with Jawan, after a smashing and electrifying prevue of Jawan, SRK and team unveiled the first track of the film, "Zinda Banda". The song starts with a powerful and impactful couplet mouthed by SRK where he says, 'Usoolo par jaha aanch aaye takrana zaruri hai, to fir zinda nazar aana zaruri hai'(When principles are at stake, one must fight, This battle is what makes you alive).

Zinda Banda Song

After the couplet, the song starts with SRK entering the frame and dancing with a troop of background dancers and not to miss his girl gang, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani. The three actors groove to the beats of the song.

King Khan looks ravishing and dapper in red with his silky hair flowing. He flaunts his waxed chest, as the first three-button of his shirt is open, from flexing gist biceps to dancing his heart out. Shah Rukh Khan's in Zinda Banda will uplift your mundane Monday mood. It's a banger of a song.

Needless to say, King Khan is certainly ageing like a fine wine. Shah Rukh Khan shared the song on his social media and his ardent fans can't stop grooving and have flocked to social media and heaped praise for the star.

idc about lyrics the music is groovy, literally cant stop tapping my toes while listening to it. #zindabanda pic.twitter.com/pa1IldtjHs — ح (@hmmbly) July 31, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan's in Zinda Banda will uplift your mundane Monday mood. Indeed a banger of a song.

The song is choreographed by the renowned Shobi, who elevates the infectious energy of the track, which is sure to captivate the audience. Lyrics are penned by the acclaimed Irshad Kamil.

How many days did it take to shoot the song?

The filming of 'Zinda Banda' took nearly five days, and the result is full of grandeur and celebration featuring Shah Rukh Khan's unmatched energy and dance moves, accompanied by over 1000 talented female dancers. The song captures Anirudh's infectious beats.

SRK lip syncing in tamil and the beat drop goes extra hard ? #zindabanda pic.twitter.com/cVLxB9Rsma — ح (@hmmbly) July 31, 2023

The Jawan Prevue Theme was sung by Raja Kumari along with Anirudh Ravichander and BNiznik. awan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and Sunil Grover. The film will hit the theatres on September 7, 2023.