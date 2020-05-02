Shriya Saran has come up with a unique idea to make public contribute for the relief work of Covid-19 aka Coronavirus. In a bid to raise fund to help the victims of the pandemic, she has collaborated with The Kindness Foundation and Chennai Task Force.

Donate Rs 200

As per her latest post on Instagram, people should make a donation of just Rs 200 from Google Pay app. Once the payment is done, they have to take the screen shot of their contribution and send e-mail to the foundation.

The content will run till 8 pm on Saturday, 2 May and the two lucky winners will get an opportunity to dance with Shriya Saran. The actress shared the message on her Instagram account and wrote the below:

Shriya's Request

Corona virus has left many homeless and jobless....I Have teamed up with The Kindness Foundation and Chennai Task Force to help with their covid relief efforts

They're addressing those who are most vulnerable: destitute elderly, daily wage laborers, the homeless, orphans, and disabled .

We Will be offering two lucky winners a chance to dance‍♂️‍♀️ do some yoga, or whatever floats your boat to brighten up your quarantine

....all you have to do to enter is donate Rs. 200 and email your receipt to give@thekindnessproject.in

The contest will run until Saturday at 8pm, and winners will be contacted on Sunday

You can swipe right for details or head to The Kindness Foundation page

let's have some fun together and do some good too!

On the professional front, Shriya Saran has a couple of movies in her hands that include Prakash Raj's Tadka. She has continued to work even after her marriage to Russian-based entrepreneur Andrei Koscheev.