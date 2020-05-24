At a time when most of the people are gripped with panic, a few tend to stand out as an inspiration to others. Once again, the Sikh community came up with a rather novel idea of sewa on Eid-Ul-Fitr. The Jama Masjid was prepped up for Eid-Ul-Fitr in the wake of coronavirus pandemic when the entire world is following strict sanitization norms. The Sikh community members sanitised the Jama Masjid in Delhi for the namaz on Sunday.

The Masjid committee was contacted by United Sikh Group on May 23, which was the tentative last day of Ramadan this year, for carrying out the sanitising sewa at the Masjid in an effort to spread love on the eve of Eid.

In an attempt to come forward and promote brotherhood on the festival, the Sikh community indeed won a million hearts all across the social media with this sewa.

Twitter was flooded with pictures expressing the noble gesture. It also expressed that religion is all about love and tolerance and communal harmony is what makes the human race what it is. The Masjid authorities thanked the Sikh group.

Several Twitter users and Insta users shared their thoughts and pictures about the sewa. One user wrote, "Sikh community today sanitized Jama Masjid, Delhi. These kinds of gestures are seen these days, humanity above all. Appreciate it.

Another tweeted, "Sikh community today sanitised Jama Masjid, Delhi. Long Live unity of minorities! Long Live unity of people! Women from the communities in the pictures would have made it more perfect.

Recently, a Sikh man in Uttar Pradesh had offered himself to be used to help find a vaccine for the treatment of COVID-19. Harkeerat Singh, who is currently staying with his father and brother at his village in Prayagraj, had written to health authorities for volunteering to serve as a specimen for human trials for any vaccine to combat coronavirus.

Not only in India but Sikhs around the world are doing their bit to help people affected due to the pandemic. The Sikh community of Sydney had reportedly spent over $4,000 Australian dollars on a food donation program for elderly folks stuck in self-isolation.

In the UK, a "free mobile food support" initiative is being carried out by Sikhs in Slough.