Germany take on Sweden in a must-win Group F tie of Fifa World Cup 2018 at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi on Saturday, June 23.

When does the Group F match start and how to watch it live

Germany vs Sweden will start at 9 pm local time, 11:30 pm IST and 7 pm BST.

Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN will provide live television coverage of the tie in India. The live stream will be available on Sony Liv.

What Germany need to do to keep their qualification hopes alive

Joachim Low's men are heading into their second match of the World Cup finals in Russia after facing a shock defeat in Moscow last Sunday. They were outplayed by Mexico, who troubled them with their pace on the counter-attack.

German defence, surprisingly, was exposed by Javier Hernandez & Co. and Hirving Lozano's only goal triggered the biggest upset of the tournament so far.

The Die Mannschaft cannot afford another defeat and even a draw today could put them in a dangerous position, depending on the result of the first Group F tie of the day between in-form Mexico and bottom-placed South Korea.

As much as Germany heading out in the group stages is unthinkable, "Champions Curse" has hurt Italy in 2010 and Spain in 2014 as both the previous winners excited the match in the group stages.

Low is expected to make a series of changes to the starting line-up in a bid to avoid another upset. Experienced striker Mario Gomez is set to replace Timo Werner while Matts Hummels' injury may see Chelsea's Antonio Ruediger partnering with Jerome Boateng in the central defence.

Having won all their three matches in Sochi during the Confederations Cup last year, Germany will be hoping to reverse their fortunes at the very venue on Saturday.

On the other hand, Sweden will be confident, given their convincing 1-0 win over South Korea on their return to World Cup finals for the first time since 2006. Janne Anderson's men were well-organised at the back so much so that their opposition did not even get a shot on target.

Sweden though have travelled to Sochi without three of their players, including defender Pontus Jansson, due to a stomach bug. With Victor Lindelof likely to step in, they will be hoping to frustrate Germany and inch closer towards progression to knockout stages.

