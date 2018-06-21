Germany fan designs flag with bras and panties to inspire Joachim Low's World Cup team in Russia

A German football fan from Dusseldorf has designed a flag made out women's undergarments — bras and panties hoping to inspire Joachim Low's side at FIFA World Cup 2018.

Michael Poppe has made it a habit to come up with quirky inventions during major football tournaments. In 2014, he had designed a replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy and attached to his bicycle.

For the European Championships in 2016, the popular cyclist had got his bike a fancy number plate painted in the German tricolour.

Wife suggests Poppe the idea of lingerie flag

Ahead of the ongoing quadrennial global spectacle in Russia, Poppe's wife had brought to him the idea of creating a lingerie flag.

The sizes of the undergarments which his wife purchased for his latest invention was bigger than he had imagined. The "bra-bike" has managed to draw a lot of attention.

"I always invent something new for every big football event like World Cup or European Cup. Four years ago I installed a trophy on my bicycle, two years ago I attached a number plate to the back of it, and this year my wife brought me to the idea to make a flag out of women underwear," Poppe told RUPTLY.

He added: "Of course, she took bigger sizes – bigger than I thought. But it worked out. The bike, how it looks now draws people's attention."

However, both Poppe and his wife were concerned about the consequences as they wondered if people would call their bra-bike "indecent."

Nonetheless, Poppe, who has already taken a trip across Dusseldorf with the quirky flag attached to his bicycle, is a relieved man as he has received only positive reactions from the people of the city.

"I've caused a sensation with it – everything is perfect," Poppe added.

Watch video: Germany football fan creates a flag from women's undergarments

https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/690987/germany-fan-designs-flag-bras-panties-inspire-joachim-lows-world-cup-team-russia.jpg IBTimes IN

https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/690987/germany-fan-designs-flag-bras-panties-inspire-joachim-lows-world-cup-team-russia.jpg

IBTimes IN

Poppe not hopeful of Germany defending World Cup title

Poppe is one of the many Germany fans who was left distraught after the defending champions suffered a shock defeat to Mexico in their tournament opener on Sunday, June 17.

He expects them to make it to the knockout stages but the Dusseldorf resident is not optimistic about the Die Mannschaft chances of retaining the title.

"It's going to be hard. The first game was quite bad. They [the German team] have to do more work. However, I expect them to get thought the preliminary round. But it will be difficult to become world champion again," Poppe said.

Low's men, who have been put under pressure, need to bounce back swiftly, considering they have been drawn in a tricky group. They will face Sweden, who clinched a win over South Korea, in Sochi on Saturday, June 23.