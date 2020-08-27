A man from Germany has spent £6,000 (Rs 5.85 lakh) for taking his obsession to an extreme and dangerous level. He is a tattoo addict from Germany and has undergone several body modifications. He has got his head transformed like a skull and for that he got his ears removed last year and now he keeps them in a jar.

The 39-year-old artist named Sandro is popularly known as 'Mr Skull Face' on the social media. He has till now undergone 17 body modifications. It includes several implants like forehead implants, forearm implants, back of the hand implants, and under the skin payment implant and tongue splitting.

Quoted by a popular magazine, Sandro said, "My transformation has influenced my life, but I don't care. I should be accepted as a person, and above all because of my inner values. My appearance has had a huge impact on my chances of getting a job because a lot of companies are still very conservative and prefer to go with the flow."

Sandro further added that he is used to the criticism that comes his way as he faces a lot of flak for his appearance. He stated that he has been turned down from several jobs due to the way he looks. He adds that his strange looks scare most people, but there are a few who find it interesting.

He stated that the negative comments from people have only strengthened his self-confidence. Now, he is planning to have the tip of his nose removed.

He has experienced a lot of difficulty in finding a relationship as people get scared by his appearance. He also wants to get his eyeballs tattooed.

Sandro said that if others are trying to tread down the same path then they need to exercise caution and they have to be sure about the reasons that why do they want to do so.

He added, "If you're a beginner, do long and thorough research, think carefully about everything and take your time."