As new cases of COVID-19 show an uptick trend in Karnataka, health officials and authorities are on the lookout for Omicron cases to contain the widespread at the onset. Karnataka government is taking new measures to monitor the COVID-19 situation in the state in the wake of Omicron variant outbreak. Now, another case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Bengaluru.

According to reports, a German national tested positive for COVID-19 in Bengaluru. The person had been staying in a 5-star hotel in the city. After the COVID positive test result, the foreign national has been shifted to a private hospital for close monitoring. The status on Omicron variant will be confirmed after genome sequencing. More details are awaited.

COVID-19 monitoring in K'taka

The Karnataka government on Tuesday issued a notification announcing the formation of a 19-member clinical expert committee to monitor the COVID-19 situation. The committee has also been tasked with ensuring arrangement of isolation beds in government as well as private hospitals and ensure following of standard protocols in treatment of COVID patients. It will ensure proper following of all guidelines released by the government concerning with COVID-19 situation in the state.