Ten years after the release of their last album, German rock band Rammstein are finally back with their new album. Now, they have decided to reveal the album artwork in an interesting video.

The album is slated to release next month. And they have teased us with snippets of five new songs in total, which are, 'Radio', 'Zeig Dich', 'Ausländer', 'Sex', and 'Puppe.'

Their last album was 'Deutschland'. The new album 'Rammstein' slated for a May 17 release via Spinefarm will be produced by Olsen Involtini and the band themselves. It's their first album since 2009's 'Liebe Ist Für Alle Da'.

The new artwork features a matchstick against the backdrop of a central park around which traffic is moving. Recently, in an interview to Guitar World, guitarists Richard Kruspe and Paul Landers explained their approach to their new album. It has a lot of life and energy in it, but it's not all angry. The music is more than that. It's different for Rammstein. You might even say it's fun to listen to," Lander said. "It's not too sterile, not too clean," he further added.

Lander further said, "Everyone with a computer can make music at home. You can program stuff and get nice-sounding drum programs and the sound is very good off the soundcards you have at home.

"That's fine, but our goal was to have something that could never be done at home, where you really hear the humans behind the instruments. To see your drummer play when you work on songs and see there are real people involved in your band I think is good for us."

Tracklist:

01. Deutschland

02. Radio

03. Zeig Dich

04. Ausländer

05. Sex

06. Puppe

07. Was Ich Liebe

08. Diamant

09. Weit Weg

10. Tattoo

11. Hallomann