In a strange turn of events, the Ware State Prison in Waycross county in Georgia, USA, was all over the news for all the wrong reasons on Sunday. Late at night videos emerged on Facebook of a prison riot taking place. This sparked alarm on the internet.

It was around 2:15 a.m. when the police were able to regain control of the situation in a riot by prisoners. In the process, 2 prison officers were stabbed and 3 inmates suffered minor injuries.

Lockdown imposed on Georgia prison

In a shocking series of events last night, the Ware State Prison came alive. As a riot broke out within the prison premises. The events that took place were live-streamed on Facebook showing people hurt, gunshots heard in the background, prisoners walking around, as alarms go off, and fire.

The riot occurred at 10:45 pm on August 1st, in the process a golf cart was set ablaze. Two officers in the altercation were stabbed in the chaos. It was also reported that inmates were left with wounds on the premises with no medical attention. Three inmates have sustained minor injuries, it was reported.

In its statement, the Georgia Department of Corrections said, "The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) is investigating a disturbance caused by inmates at Ware State Prison in Waycross, Ga., which occurred at approximately 10:45 p.m., August 1. The cause of the disturbance is unknown at this time."

It further added, "Two staff members received minor non-life-threatening injuries, and three inmates received non-life-threatening injuries during the incident. A golf cart was set on fire and several windows were broken, but no major damage to the facility has been reported. Officers deployed non-lethal ammunition, and the incident was brought under control. The facility was locked down at approximately 1:00 a.m., August 2. At no time was public safety at risk."

While it is still unclear as to what set off the upset at the prison, some speculate that it might be the prison inmate who was killed two weeks ago on July 17 in a standoff with another inmate. It has also been reported that the inmates received no medical care and the conditions at the prison were being protested.

Ware State Prison rebellion... deadass fighting for their freedom. Insurgency is the theme for 2020.pic.twitter.com/fSOzjV794E — The Ghetto Rhetorician (@Issa_Brae) August 2, 2020

This has been going on for awhile. WARE STATE PRISON has had some brutal attacks in last few months... Here’s one... pic.twitter.com/1PvDQSkW3J — JBM (@JusttBeingMe_) August 2, 2020

There is a prison riot currently going on in Ware County State Prison in Georgia. Guards have been stabbed. This was live-streamed from inside the prison. pic.twitter.com/Er6hM5RZN6 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 2, 2020

Netizens have been debating the events on Twitter, speculating what could have led to the complete breakdown of law and order in the prison, this has also opened up a debate on prison conditions in Georgia. The investigation into the matter is on, and the prison is now under lockdown.