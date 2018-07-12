Comedian George Lopez pretended to urinate on US President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood walk of fame on Tuesday. TMZ released a 20-second-long video that showed the 57-year-old comedian emptying a small bottle of water that flowed from between his legs.

After having a good chat session with his fans in Hollywood, Lopez noticed the Trump's marker right in front of him and decided to mimic the act.

However, this is not the first time when Lopez was seen indulging himself in jibes against Trump. Last year in October, people protested against his anti-Trump jokes at a charity event in Denver.

Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei was also attending the event and he offered $250,000 to Lopez asking him to stop his Trump jokes. "Thank you for changing my opinion on old white men, but it doesn't change the way I feel about orange men," Lopez told Maffei in response.

Page Six quoted an attendee as saying: "George was asked nicely to stop making Trump jokes by a man in front row [Maffei] who just donated $250K." But "George doesn't, continues. Gets booed."

During the event, Lopez reportedly said: "I guess you can get some Mexicans to do it cheaper and they wouldn't crush the tunnels –underneath."

"Host of HUGE charity #CarouselBall, @georgelopez, makes political comments about Trump, drops f-bomb and is escorted out," Chris Parente, a TV host, posted on Twitter soon after the event.

But, Lopez is not the only one who has made fun of Trump. The Hollywood star of the US President has often been the victim of protest ever since Trump was elected.

During a march in June 2017, the Trump's star was defaced with a number of stickers that depicted corruption, xenophobia, misogyny and homophobia. In May 2017, a golden toilet filled with something gross material was found lying next to the star.

In 2016, a man was arrested by the Los Angeles police for destroying the star with a pickaxe and sledgehammer, while, another man spray painted a mute sign on the star.