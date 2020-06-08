As protests on George Floyd's death continue to its new week, a 27-year-old man at the demonstration on Capitol Hill was shot by a gunman who drove his car into the crowd. The man, severely shot in his arm was immediately taken to Harborview Medical Center.

The victim was brought into stable conditions according to the hospital sources.

Footages reviewed

A man armed with a gun drove into a crowd of George Floyd protesters in the northwestern city of Seattle on Sunday night.

In the footage broadcast by local television station Q13Fox, the man carrying a pistol is seen getting out of a car near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct. He strides toward the demonstrators before disappearing into the crowd.

Very soon, the protesters shocked at the sudden attack, screamed and fled from the spot.

According to the reports, the shooting occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m. The demonstrators have been gathering at the intersection of Eleventh Avenue and Pine Street since last week to mark their protest against the ruthless killing of George Floyd, the Afro-American by the Minneapolis police. The incident occurred on May 25.

Suspect arrested

Meanwhile, the police tweeted that they have marked the arrest of a suspect. The weapon used was also recovered. "Officers searched, but do not believe there are any additional victims," police said on Twitter.

As per the reports, the man, dressed in blue jeans, a black sweatshirt, and a black baseball cap shot the victim while being in the car. He then stepped out of the car, gun in hand, and made his way through the demonstrators.

Some of the demonstrators shouted while some ran alongside the car, trying to slow it down. They even tried blocking its path with a metal panel taken from a police barricade.

"I thought he was plowing right into the crowd," said a protestor. "I totally thought I was going to see a bunch of bodies flying through the air."

On Sunday night, the protests that have called wide world attention entered into its tenth night. By the time of the shooting, few tensions had erupted between the protestors and the police.

The crowd had started to tear down the barricades, throwing a line of metal barriers up the street. On Saturday, Seattle police had used blast balls and pepper spray to disperse the protesters who, according to them, threw bottles, rocks, and "incendiary devices" during a rally in the Capitol Hill neighbourhood.