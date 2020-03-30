Over the years, we have been taught that the Earth rotates around the Sun and other facts about the Solar System. KC Paul is someone who believes that we are wrongly taught about everything in science when it comes to the Solar System.

People in Kolkata are familiar with various scribbles on the walls of Exide, Rabindra Sadan, which are covered with formulas that challenge the theories of the Solar System that have been taught to us in school.

They are written by a man named KC Paul, who publishes articles on how we are wrong about the entire concept of the solar system, the position of the Earth, Sun and the planets. He takes a nominal amount while he sells his self-published articles where he proved that Earth is still, however, it is the Sun which rotates around the planet.

'The Geocentric Man' hopes to get attention from NASA, ISRO

When Galileo spoke about his theories, he was kept under house arrest, but in the 21st century, is it any different? Here we can see a man who wants to challenge the conventional structure of school textbooks, but he faces a humiliation. The documentary is a story of his struggle.

He has been roaming around the streets of Kolkata, engaging in conversations with random pedestrian only to express his knowledge on why he believes that Earth is stagnant while the Sun is the one which rotates. This is a man, who also deserved attention, who also needed to be heard if not believed.

The otherwise interesting documentary becomes laughable when it uses the background theme of 'Game of Thrones' and Ronan Keating's 'If Tomorrow Never Comes'. This isn't a feature film but a documentary, which can work well, even if you choose to ignore the background music.

'The Geocentric Man' hopes to get the attention of America's NASA and India's ISRO. With the help of this documentary, KC Paul might just be in luck. (Or not).