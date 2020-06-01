Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza have celebrated the birthday of their son Rahyl.He turned a year older on Monday, 1 June.

Wishing his son, Riteish Deshmukh posted, "Son, when you were born, the doctor came and told me , 'Super Hero is born in your house'. Last year you were Captain America, this year you are Spider-Man. I am thinking whether your mom Genelia is Marvel,"

He continued, "I wish I could grow up to be like you... more caring, more loving and more hugging. Happy Birthday my darling son."

Genelia's Wish

His wife to wished their son on Instagram. She posted, "RAHYL....Just when I thought I know what love is, someone so little and so precious came along to remind me how BIG Love is. Rahyl I want you to always know, you were wished for,longed for, prayed for and will...always always be loved because you are my most favourite thing of everyday,"

She added: "Happy Birthday Baby Boy. Spider-Man just lost his amazing tag to you

#thebestboyintheworld #mysonshine." The actress shared a couple of pictures of

Along with it, Genelia posted a couple of pictures capturing moments from Rahyl.

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh's first son Riaan was born in 2014. He is two years older than Rahyl.