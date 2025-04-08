Actor Dhairya Karwa is now a married man. The Gehraiyaan actor got married in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur. A picture of the two has now surfaced on social media. While the bride is seen wearing a bright red lehenga, Dhairya looked dapper in an ivory sherwani. The picture doing the rounds shows that the wedding ceremony was a private affair with just a handful of people in attendance.

Dhairya's projects

Dhairya has been slowly but steadily taking giant steps in the industry. The talented actor made his Bollywood debut as Captain Sartaj Singh Chandhok in the 2019 war drama 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'. With films like 'Gehraiyaan' and 'Gyraarah Gyaarah', the young actor has been making his versatility evident to the audience.

Dhairya was also seen in Apurva opposite Tara Sutaria. However, there came a point where there was a huge gap between his films - Gehraiyaan and Apurva. Talking about that phase, the actor had once said in an interview how he navigated that phase of no releases.

The long phase

"Thankfully, I had two projects to work on that kept me occupied. You can't be too worried that the world is moving at such a fast pace that everybody has to leave, because that's not in your control. What's in your control are the opportunities that come your way. You make your best decisions and are honest with your work. Do your best and then just leave it all up to the Almighty, because that's all you can do," he said in an interview with OTT Play.

"Another reason why there's been such a big gap between Gehraiyaan and Apurva is because after Gehraiyaan, I signed two massive projects that didn't work out for different reasons. But then you have to recalibrate and reassess. I'm really fortunate that that was when stories like this along," he added.