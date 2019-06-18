The buzz in the social media is that singer Geetha Madhuri is pregnant with actor Nandu's first child and the photos and videos of her baby shower ceremony are now going viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Geetha Madhuri has not made any official announcement about her pregnancy or baby shower ceremony. But one of her friends reportedly shared a video and some photos of the event on social media and said that celebrations begin. These stuffs immediately picked up a fire and started creating a buzz.

After seeing her interest in singing, her parents arranged training for Geetha Madhuri in classical and light music under Kocharlakota Padmavati and Ramachari in the Little Musician's Academy. She was the semi-finalist in ETV Telugu's musical show SYE, which is singers' challenge.

Geetha Madhuri made her debut as playback singer in films with Kulasekhar's movie Premalekha Rasa in 2009. She has recorded more than 550 songs for various films and albums in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam languages in the last 10 years. She has won numerous awards for hers songs in various films.

Geetha Madhuri participated in the Maa's TV show called Super Singer. She is the runner up of Star Maa's Bigg Boss Telugu 2, where she proved that she is a strong and determined person. Her stint on Bigg Boss Telugu has amassed her massive amount of fans across the world.

The singer fell in love with actor Ananda Krishna Nandu after meeting him on the sets of a short film called Adithi, which featured them together. After dating each other for a while, the two got married on their parents' consent at Nagole on February 9, 2014. Today, they are considered as one of the cutest couples in Tollywood.