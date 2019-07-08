Noted Tollywood producer Allu Aravind, who has churned out blockbuster like Geetha Govindam, has teamed up with directors Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame and Ravi Udyawar of Mom fame for the Ramayana film series.

The speculations about Ramayana film series have been doing rounds in the media for quite some time now. An official confirmation on this project stated that it is going to be a multilingual film to be simultaneously made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Allu Aravind will jointly bankrole it with Madhu Mantena and Namit Malhotra. Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar are roped in to direct this movie.

After getting an official statement from the team, film critic and trade analyst added, "Taran Adarsh tweeted, "BIGGG NEWS... Producers Allu Aravind, Madhu Mantena and Namit Malhotra [Prime Focus] to make #Ramayana for the big screen... Nitesh Tiwari [#Dangal] and Ravi Udyawar [#Mom] will direct the three-part series... Will be shot in 3D and released in #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu."

The makers are yet to select actors for the Ramayana film series, which is likely from Hindi, Tamil and Telugu to give it a pan-India appeal. Taran Adarsh added, "#Ramayana: The casting is not finalized yet... Actors from various film industries will be cast in the three-part film... The makers are targeting PAN India as well as global audience... The first part will release in 2021."