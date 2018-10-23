Comedy actor Rahul Ramakrishna, who was recently seen in Geetha Govindam, is gearing up for his wedding with his fiancée Bindu. He has revealed the date on his Twitter account this morning.

It is reported that Rahul Ramakrishna recently got engaged to Bindu. The comedian took to his Twitter page in the wee hours of Tuesday to announce the date of his wedding with her. He wrote in a humourous way, "Psst.. I'm getting married on January 15th. Don't tell anyone. Seriously."

Rahul Ramakrishna silhouetted image featuring him with Bindu by the beachside in Goa and captioned it with, "A Goan pork curry, stupid calamari fry, Priyadarshi driven, Seetharam overseen, beer drunken proposal. Oh and you know what?! And she said yes! She said yes to me and my flaws and my stupid jokes. My wife is ten times better than yours , shut up. (Pssssst: I'm getting married yo!) (sic)"

Having started his career as a journalist, he made his acting debut with the critically acclaimed short film Sainma (2014). He entered film industry with Jayammu Nischayammu Raa in 2016 and later, he has started Arjun Reddy, Inttelligent, Bharat Ane Nenu, Sammohanam, Gangstars, Chi La Sow and Geetha Govindam. Today, he is one of the talented young comedians in the Telugu film industry.

Psst.. I’m getting married on January 15th.



Don’t tell anyone.



Seriously. pic.twitter.com/fx4mVulayv — Rahul Ramakrishna (@eyrahul) October 22, 2018

Many of Rahul Ramakrishna's fans and friends from the film industry were thrilled to hear the news about his marriage. Some of them replied to him and congratulated him. Here are their comments.

Nikhil Siddhartha: Congratulations my bro... wishing u all the happiness in the world...

Vennela Kishore: Damn..but why..i mean..u were so..oops..well..Awwwwwww.. congratulations rahul bhaijaan..

Sushanth A: Congratulations to you two Rahul! My best wishes for your future together

Vidyu Raman: Awwww congrats Rahullll!

Sai Rajesh‏ @sairazesh

Congratsssss bro...bachelors.party vunte piluvu...pelliki pilichina pilavakapoyina

Rashmika Mandanna @SFansz

Congratulations, Rahul. Wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness. Best wishes on this wonderful journey, as you build your new lives together..

Moulika Arabhi‏ @Marabhi

Welcome to the world of crazy togetherness congratulations

LadyBilla Forever‏ @SreeMukhigoud15

Congratulations rahul garuu. Have a colourful life filled with lots of love & happiness ☺✨

SD10‏ @DeviprasadSD

Congrats sir.. You'll definitely going to be a great husband too.. Convey my wishes to sister..

