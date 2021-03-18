Ritika Phogat, the maternal cousin of Babita Phogat, has reportedly died by suicide after reportedly losing the final match of a wrestling tournament.

Multiple media reports claim that the reason behind suicide was the embarrassment that Ritika suffered due to her loss in the match.

According to reports, Ritika Phogat took part in the state-level sub-junior, junior women, and men wrestling competition at Lohagarh Stadium in Bharatpur, which was held between 12 to 14 March.

Ritika lost by just a single point and the wrestler could not 'bear': Reports

In the final, played on 14 March, Ritika lost by just a single point and the wrestler could not 'bear'. She hanged herself at around 11 in the night to take her life. She was 17 years of age. Mahavir Phogat, the father of the Phogat sisters, is also said to have been present at the tournament.

The journey of Babita and Geeta Phogat is well known all thanks to the movie Dangal, while their younger sister Ritu Phogat has been spotted plying trade in the MMA these days.