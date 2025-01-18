The stage is set for the 20th edition of Tata Mumbai Marathon 2025, which is being held on January 19. The event brings seasoned athletes as well as first-time runners across multiple categories, including full marathon, half marathon, Open 10K, Police Cup, Dream Run, Champions with Disability, and Senior Citizens' Run. The event is expected to witness over 12,000 runners in the full marathon (42.195 km), while the half marathon (21.097 km) has attracted 15,000 participants. Similarly Open 10K will see 8,500 runners and the Dream Run will witness over 25,000 enthusiasts. There will also be 1,894 senior citizens and 1,100 champions with disability participating in the marathon.

Covering some of the city's iconic landmarks, the marathon route is set to pass Marine Drive, Haji Ali, Chowpatty and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. All preparations are in place for the safety of the participants. The excitement around the mega marathon event has everyone's interest piqued, including those who aren't participating this year.

Running a marathon is not just a physical feat—it's a mental triumph. But how does one really prepare for a marathon? International Business Times spoke to professional runner and founder of @RunWithReeti, Reeti Sahai, who emphasizes that preparing for a marathon begins with mental readiness.

"Running 42.2 km is more mental than physical," she shares. Reeti further highlighted the essentials for marathon training, which include:

Structured Training Plans: Long runs for endurance, speed work for efficiency, and strength training to reduce injury risks.

Cross-Training: Activities like swimming or cycling for recovery and enhancing power.

Nutrition: Pre-run carbs, protein post-run, and hydration are crucial. Experimenting during training helps find what works best on race day.

Rest and Recovery: Underrated but essential—good sleep, tapering before the race, and taking rest days to allow muscles to rebuild.

Visualization also plays a key role. "Visualize the finish line and the joy of crossing it," Reeti advises.

For runners gearing up for marathon day, Reeti offers essential dos and don'ts: stay hydrated, prioritize sleep, and taper workouts in the weeks leading up to the event. Avoid trying anything new, from gear to routines, and listen to your body.

Listening to your body is an important aspect, which can be done accurately with the help of a smartwatch. Apple's latest Watch Series 10 offers advanced metrics, personalized insights, and robust features, the device is a game-changer for runners at every level.

Apple Watch Series 10: Your training partner

Apple's thinnest and lightest watch yet, the Apple Watch Series 10, is an invaluable tool for marathon runners, combining sleek design with cutting-edge technology. Its features go beyond just tracking steps; they actively help athletes optimize their training:

Sleep Tracking: With advanced sleep metrics, runners can monitor REM, core, and deep sleep stages to ensure proper recovery. The Sleep Focus feature on the iPhone complements this by reducing distractions.

Heart Rate Monitoring: The Apple Watch tracks heart rate zones, helping runners train at the right intensity.

VO2 Max Estimates: This feature provides insights into endurance levels, vital for tracking progress and gauging readiness.

As Reeti notes, "The Heart Rate Variability and VO2 Max features on my Apple Watch are game-changers. They help me assess recovery and endurance, ensuring I train smartly for race day."

Hydration Reminders: Apps like Water Minder integrate seamlessly, ensuring runners stay hydrated during long training sessions.

Training Load Insights: The Activity app now includes tools to evaluate the impact of workouts on the body, ensuring a balanced regimen.

The watch also features customizable activity rings, training load insights, and cardio fitness tracking empower runners to refine their routines. And with an all-day battery life, runners can rely on the watch throughout their workouts and recovery.

So are you ready for the next marathon?