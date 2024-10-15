Apple's Glow Time event witnessed the launch of the new iPhones, posing as the showstoppers, but the flagship wearable got its limelight. As hopes were high for the tenth generation of the successful product category in Apple's portfolio, the Watch Series 10 seems to continue the legacy of its predecessors with notable improvements.

With upgraded hardware, a refined design, and new health features, the Apple Watch Series 10 offers a premium experience—but is it worth upgrading if you own last year's model? Let's find that out and more.

Apple Watch Series 10: Key features

Display: 42mm Always-On Retina LTPO3 display Wide-angle OLED Case: Aluminum with a metal back or Titanium Weight: 30g for the 42mm/36.4g for the 46mm Battery: 18 hours or 36 hours in "Low Power Mode" Durability: WR50 and IP7X Dimensions: 42mm x 36mm x 9.7mm (42mm), 46mm x 39mm x 9.7mm (46mm)

Familiar Design with Subtle Changes

At first glance, the Series 10 seems strikingly similar to the Series 9. It retains the square display, the Digital Crown, and the same watch band system as expected. However, the most significant design change is the slimness of the watch, and it sure makes a difference. Apple claims the Series 10 is 10% thinner and lighter than its predecessor, which is noticeable when worn. The compact feel makes for a more comfortable and refined experience on the wrist, even compared to the predecessor.

1 / 2



But that's not the only change. The review unit we tested came in the new Jet Black style, which has glossy, reflective aluminium. This is the first time, the back of the Apple Watch is metal, which is quite premium. The band-locking mechanism remains unchanged. The band wraps comfortably around the wrist, and I can say with confidence that Apple bands never cause irritability when worn for long hours. This is the watch you can go to bed with and not feel irritated.

And the fact that the Series 10 is IP7X-rated, I had no reason to take off the watch for showers, or rains and you can even swim with it. Though there are sport bands available, the Sport Loop is extremely useful and durable. Oh, it's also carbon neutral.

One big change in this year's watch series is that the speaker can now play music and podcasts. It is a useful feature to preview content, or you can even listen to full podcasts without having to place a phone or speaker nearby. The Apple Watch is becoming more and more independent by the year. Wonder what's next!

Display: Bigger and better

One of the standout upgrades for the Series 10 is its display. Both 41mm and 45mm cases have grown by 1mm each, which may not seem much, but it gives up to one extra line of text and a slightly larger overall display. At a glance, it has an expansive edge-to-edge view and the curved sides make it more premium.

The new wide-angle OLED display is remarkable and makes off-axis viewing significantly better. That's not it. The screen is 40% brighter than the Series 9, and viewing even in direct sunlight is seamless, making it ideal for glancing at notifications or navigating apps in various lighting conditions.

Whether you're reading notifications or scrolling through your Smart Stack, the brighter, sharper, and more colourful screen is one of the best improvements.

Performance

The new S10 chip offers excellent performance, making sure the watch runs smoothly. But it doesn't bring any monumental difference from last year's Watch Series 9. Things like Apple's on-device Siri commands return from the Series 9.

The Double Tap gesture is incredibly useful, and it is now integrated into third-party apps with watchOS 11, so there's more use to it. There's a lot of potential for this feature as more devs integrate the gesture support into widely-used apps.

Another exciting upgrade comes with the water features. The depth and water temperature sensors allow you to dive up to 20 feet, and apps like Oceanic+ provide real-time updates for diving or even checking bathwater temperature. I haven't tested these features, but the water temperature measurement helps check how hot the bath water is by simply submerging the watch into the water. Useful in case you've got infants.

Health tracking

The health tracking on the Series 10 remains largely unchanged from the Series 9. All of the expected sensors—heart rate, SpO2, ECG—are still there, alongside the new sleep apnea detection feature. For this, Apple Watch Series 10 analyzes 30-day sleep data and alerts if it detects possible signs of sleep apnea. It seems like I don't have sleep apnea.

1 / 2



But this feature isn't exclusive to the Watch 10. It is available in other models via watchOS 11.

1 / 2



It's worth noting that buyers in India and other countries except the United States get the SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen tracking. If you're in the States, the Watch 9 supports SpO2, which puts Apple in a tough spot.

Battery Life: Adequate, but Could Be Better

Battery life on the Apple Watch Series 10 remains much the same as previous models. Apple's claim hasn't changed as well. You'll get around 24 hours of use with sleep tracking and a workout thrown in, or up to 28 hours without a workout session. While this battery life is adequate, it isn't a major leap forward.

But it's exciting to see the charging speeds get faster. The Series 10 reaches 80% in just 30 minutes, an improvement over the Series 9, which took 45 minutes to reach the same level. And to fully charge the watch from zero, it takes an hour. Not fast enough, but I like the direction in which Apple is headed with the upgrade in charging speeds.

Verdict: The Best Yet

Apple Watch Series 10 is a near-perfect upgrade. Its brighter display, sleeker design, improved charging, and new health features make it the most compelling package to date. However, for those who already own the Series 9, the changes may not be significant enough to justify an upgrade. But for anyone using older models—or first-time buyers—the Series 10 is an excellent choice.

It is priced starting at Rs 46,900 for the aluminium and the Titanium starts at Rs 79,900. Naturally, the price will change with your choice of case size, band, connectivity, etc. But at this price range, you need to decide what features you need as Apple still sells the Watch SE for almost half the price if you can make do without some premium features.

Pros:

Thinner, lighter design Larger, brighter display Fast charging speeds Jet Black aluminum finish is stunning

Cons: