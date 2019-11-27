Gautham Menon, who was supposed to do Yohan: Adhyayam Ondru with Vijay before it was put on the backburner, is keen on working with Thalapathy. He is hopeful of joining hands with him if they could lock in a convincing script.

The Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa director says that he wishes to make a big film with Vijay and have met him several times to discuss stories, but somehow things did not fall in place as Thalapathy did not like the script. "I am waiting. I like him a lot and like what he does on-screen. It will happen," he assures in an interview.

Menon Puts Content Before the Hero

Gautham Menon indicated that he is not a person who writes the story keeping a hero in mind and puts content above everything. "I have a story and the hero should fit into the subject. I think it doesn't look nice if I prepare a story to suit his image. We will work if he fits into the story,"

The ace filmmaker, who is gearing up for the release of his long-delayed film Enai Noki Paayum Thota, is unsure of making typical commercial film with the Bigil star, but the 46-year old is willing to add the necessary masala ingredients to raise the commercial value rather than writing a story for a particular actor. "I love to work with him. He knows it," Menon claims.

Menon Praises Ajith

Gautham Menon recalled his association with Ajith (in Yennai Arindhaal) and stated that the actor did not force him to add masala elements to the story. "I was called to direct a remake film, but I told him that I have a fresh story and Ajith sir was convinced. He told me 'Gautham, if you have a story like Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, let's do a film together.'"

"When I tried to add a punch dialogue or two, he prevented me from doing it. There were scenes between Ajith sir and Vivekh where the latter would be mouthing some lines. But he did not like it. He called me up and asked me not to do it," the Neethaane En Ponvasantham filmmaker adds.

The filmmaker adds that he has the ability to make a film even in Rs 30 crore with Vijay, thus indicating that the actor should like the content. Gautham Menon says that he need guts to narrate such scripts and the 45-year old actor should have faith in him.