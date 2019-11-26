Gautham Menon's much-awaited Enai Noki Paayum Thota is finally ready for its release. The Tamil movie is all set to hit the screens worldwide on 29 November.

Enai Noki Paayum Thota was launched in 2016 with the plans of wrapping up the shooting in just two months, but the movie was largely affected by financial issues. The trouble went to an extent where the South Indian Film Financiers Association announced they would not fund any of Gautham Menon's movies till he wraps up the shooting of his pending movies.

Finally, after Ishari K Ganesh acquired the rights of the movie, the film is heading towards seeing the light of the day. However, the most surprising part of the story is that Dhanush has kept a distance from the film's promotions.

Dhanush, who usually takes special interest in publicising his movies, is not be seen in the film's promotions. It looks the actor is upset with Gautham Menon for delaying the film and failing to pay his last instalment of the remuneration.

Gautham Menon is yet to pay Rs 1 crore to the 36-year old which seems to be keeping the actor away from the promotions. The industry insiders say that the actor, who is basking in the success of Asuran, do not like his films getting delayed over their release and as remuneration is not the only criteria for him to sign projects.

With only three days left for the release, there are no signs of Dhanush and Gautham Menon patching up. How much will it impact? Only time will answer.

Enai Noki Paayum Thota is an action thriller in which Dhanush has paired up with Megha Akash. Sasikumar, Sunaina and others are in the cast.