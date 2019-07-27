Former Indian cricketer and currently a member of Parliament, Gautam Gambhir has spoken about the decision of Mahendra Singh Dhoni of joining the Indian army. The left-hander, who represents East Delhi, in Parliament, has hailed this move and said that this will inspire and motivate the youth of the country to join the Armed forces.

Gambhir termed Dhoni's army stint as a 'fantastic' move and said it proves how much he is dedicated to serving the nation.

"Dhoni's decision to join the army is a fantastic move. I have said many a times that Dhoni needs to do spend time with the Indian Army if he really wishes to wear the uniform and now by deciding to really serve the army he has proved his dedication," Gambhir told ABP News.

"This move from Dhoni will motivate thousands of youngsters to join the Indian Army," Gambhir further added.

Dhoni not travelling with the Indian team to West Indies

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni made himself unavailable for the upcoming tour of West Indies as he volunteered to serve the Indian army in Kashmir and will also undertake the duties of patrolling, guard and post duty for about 15 days, the Indian Army said in a statement on Thursday.

He will formally join his duty in Kashmir on July 31. The former India captain will stay with the army till August 15, the army informed in a statement.

"Lieutenant Colonel (Honorary) MS Dhoni is proceeding to 106 Territorial Army Battalion (Para) for being with the Battalion from 31 Jul-15 Aug 2019," the statement said.

The statement further said that India's World Cup-winning captain will be serving in the Kashmir valley as part of Victor Force. "The unit is in Kashmir as part of Victor Force. He'll be taking duties of patrolling, guard & post duty and will be staying with troops."

"As requested by the officer and approved by Army Headquarters; he will be taking on the duties of patrolling, guard and post duty and would be staying with troops," the statement said.

Ever since India's campaign ended in the World Cup, there have been debates and rumours over the future of MS Dhoni and whether or not he will call it quits from the game. Although the chief selectors did inform that they spoke with Dhoni, the fact that he will quit international cricket is not clear.

He will not be part of India's squads for the tour of West Indies where the selectors have identified young Rishabh Pant as the primary wicket-keeper across all the three formats.