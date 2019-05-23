The counting for the Lok Sabha election results took place on Thursday and it looks like the NDA government will retain the crown for the next five years with Narendra Modi at the helm as the Prime Minister.

One thing which everyone noticed over the few months leading to the elections was the number of entrants into political parties, especially those already known due to their contributions in sports and cinema. There are veterans like Shatrughan Sinha, Hema Malini, Kirron Kher as well as new members like Vijender Singh, Sunny Deol and Gautam Gambhir.

Hema Malini

Hema Malini, contesting from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, is leading. Malini is seeking reelection after she defeated Jayant Chaudhary of the RLD with a 3 lakh vote margin. This time, she is contesting against Narendra Singh from the RLD and Congress' Mahesh Pathak.

Jaya Prada

Actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada contested for BJP from Rampur constituency in Uttar Pradesh. She is trailing behind Azam Khan of Samajwadi Party by a little over 50,000 votes. She was previously affiliated with Samajwadi Party. She recently joined BJP and is contesting from her previous constituency seeking reelection.

Kirron Kher

Another actor in politics, Kirron Kher, is leading in the Chandigarh constituency by a close margin of 1,000 votes. She is trailed by Pawan Kumar Bansal of Congress. This is the second time that she is going head-to-head with Bansal, whom she defeated in the 2014 elections.

Ravi Kishan

Bollywood actor Ravi Kishan is contesting from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh for the BJP and currently leading by over 1 lakh. His rival, Rambhual Nishad of Samajwadi Party, is trailing in the second place followed by Madhusudan Tripathi of Congress.

Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol, one of the newest members of the BJP, has made a smashing debut, not unlike his movies in the box office. He is contesting from Gurdaspur and is currently in the lead with 1,91,239 votes. He is pitted against Sunil Kumar Jakhar of Congress, who is in the second place with 1,42,465 votes.

Urmila Matondkar

Urmila Matondkar is a Congress newbie and is contesting from Mumbai North constituency. She is currently in the second position, trailing behind BJP's Gopal Shetty by almost one lakh votes. She joined Congress in March this year.

Shatrughan Sinha

Shatrughan Sinha is known as the political firecracker and was associated with the BJP for 20 years before switching to Congress last month.

He is contesting from Patna Sahib in Bihar. He trailing behind BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad, the law minister as well as the information technology minister.

Sinha previously held the Union Health and Family Welfare and Shipping Minister portfolio when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister.

Poonam Sinha

Poonam Sinha is the wife of Shatrughan Sinha and is also an actor-turned-politician. She is currently contesting for the Samajwadi Party from Lucknow. She is pitted against Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who is leading in the constituency by 2 lakh votes.

Gautam Gambhir

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who was inducted into BJP in March, is contesting from East Delhi constituency. He is leading with 3,10,086 with Arvinder Singh Lovely trailing far behind in the second place with 1,53,279 votes.

Vijender Singh

Olympic medallist Vijender Singh is contesting from South Delhi against Raghav Chadha from AAP and Ramesh Bidhuri, a BJP parliamentarian. He is trailing behind BJP Ramesh Bidhuri who won in 2014 from the same constituency, defeating Col. Devinder Sehrawat.