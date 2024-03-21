Gautam Gambhir has rejoined Kolkata Knight Riders and it's a homecoming that everyone had been waiting for. It was in 2011 that Gautam Gambhir took over the reins. Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla's team went on to clinch the trophy two times under his leadership. KKR's performance in the last few years has been nothing more than ordinary and the team again turned over to GG to bring in a change.

Shah Rukh Khan's message to Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir revealed that Shah Rukh Khan's message to him while asking him to come back was that it is his team and he should either "Make it or break it". At the recent Knights Unplugged event in Kolkata, Gautam further said that he knows he can be quite a handful and that they have endured his tantrums for a long time.

Gambhir calls himself a tough guy to handle

"Firstly, I want to say one thing -- I'm a very tough guy to handle. I have to thank SRK (team principal owner Shah Rukh Khan) and Venky bhai (CEO Venky Mysore) who is here as well... They have taken a lot of my tantrums, stubbornness for such a long period of time," he said.

"Kyun ke sach yeh hai ki hum sachchai se ladna jaante hai, hum haar na jaante hai, aur hum jitna bhi jaante hain (Because the truth is that we know how to fight with honesty, we know how to lose, and we know how to win)," he further added.

Gautam had revealed that coming back to KKR was more than just a strategy for him. He added that he had lump in his throat and he was ecstatic to come back to the city of joy. "I am not an emotional person and not many things move me. But this is different. This is back to where it all started. Today, there is a lump in my throat and fire in my heart as I think about slipping into that purple and gold jersey once again. I am not only coming back to KKR but I am coming back to the city of joy. I am back. I am hungry. I am number 23. Ami KKR."