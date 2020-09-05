On the night of September 5 2017, Gauri Lankesh was killed at her doorstep in Rajajinagar, Bengaluru. The journalist and activist ran the Lankesh Patrike, begun by her father. Three years after her death, her family still waits for justice and answers.

Despite a Special Investigation Team being formed to investigate the case, there has been no conclusion to the probe. Much speculation has shrouded the death of the vocal journalist.

Three years after Gauri Lankesh's death

In September 2017, when Gauri Lankesh was returning home and was opening her door, she was shot by three unidentified men. The death of the journalist and activist had created an uproar at the time as a question of free speech, political motives and hidden agendas.

Gauri Lankesh's death rang warning bells in the country and for a day after her death, the city of Bengaluru was placed under high alert. After a reward of 10 lakhs was announced by the Karnataka government for identifying Gauri's killers, in 2018, an SIT was formed to investigate the journalist's death.

Her death was compared to the murders of activists and rationalists Narendra Dabohlkar and MM Kalburgi. In 2018, the SIT had detained two they suspected of being involved not only in Lankesh's murder but Dabohlkar and Kalburgi's as well. Multiple angles emerged in the case as in June 2018, Parashuram Waghmore confessed to the crime stating that he was asked to kill somebody without knowing the victim, later in September Maharashtra ATS had detained 2 in connection to her case.

After the SIT was formed the family awaited a speedy trial, however after many roadblocks and little headway, the case still awaits trials. On her third death anniversary, netizens have been calling for justice.

In the ongoing investigation, it is still unclear by when the answers will appear before her well-wishers.